“That’s how I deal with it.”: Pau Gasol on How he Chooses to Remember Kobe Bryant Ahead of his Jersey Retirement

Apr 2, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) smiles at power forward Pau Gasol (16) after he completed a triple double in the second half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center. Lakers won 101-81. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As Pau Gasol celebrates the retirement of his Jersey with the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the key topics of discussion was his relationship with Kobe Bryant. As we all know by now, the two saw each other as brothers. “Hermanos” as Bryant often said.

And since it has been 3 years since Kobe’s untimely demise, Pau was asked how he deals with it. His answer was not wistful. On a day when his own legacy will be celebrated, he didn’t want to be reminded of his close friend’s absence.

Bryant had often said that Gasol’s jersey should be retried next to his and that he would be there. His absence will weigh heavy on the Spaniard’s heart. However, that didn’t deter him from giving a very poignant answer.

There’s nothing I can do about it, other than love his family. That’s how I deal with it.”: Pau Gasol’s answer on Kobe Bryant

When asked about him, Pau had this to say, “I miss him a lot. There’s nothing I can do about it, other than love his family. That’s how I deal with it.”.

Pau Gasol on Kobe Bryant: “I miss him a lot. There’s nothing I can do about it, other than love his family. That’s how I deal with it.” (via @MarkG_Medina) pic.twitter.com/Otukv09r6G — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 8, 2023

There was a lot more from Pau on the topic. He talked about inspiration, why Bryant’s demand for excellence led them to 3 straight finals appearances, and how he helped him reach greatness.

Watch the clip below for more from Gasol.

Pau Gasol on his bond with Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/HhlcH3pEom — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 8, 2023

Pau Gasol is getting jersey no. 16 retired

For Pau, tonight is a big night. Perhaps among the most important nights of his life. He will be honored for bringing 2 championships to the city of Los Angeles.

His jersey no.16 will be retired tonight. Pau Gasol’s no. 16 will hang on the rafters. The ceremony takes place during half-time of the Lakers-Grizzlies game. With no LeBron James and Ja Morant, this will be something that should take up all the headlines.

Pretty good giveaway tonight: Pau Jerseys. pic.twitter.com/4qmnNOOWzn — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 8, 2023

