WATCH: LeBron James Shares Wholesome Moment With Stephen Curry After Attempting to Block His Pre-Game Shot

With LeBron James and Stephen Curry facing off for a 4th Christmas Day game, there were guaranteed to be fireworks on the court, and they did not disappoint. The Lakers emerged 115-113 winners, and the two future Hall of Famers shared a deep embrace on the court after the final whistle. However, the two had an even better moment before the teams were even announced, and it has naturally gone viral. Nothing can summarize the complicated relationship between the two Akron-born athletes better than their interaction straight out of the tunnel.

As is customary in the NBA, the home team gets time to warm up before the away side is allowed on the court. Steph and the Warriors were in the closing stages of their allotted time when James made his way onto the court. He saw Curry attempting one of his outrageous circus shots, and ran up on him, trying to block the layup. He was unsuccessful, and the duo laughed and hugged as the shot went in.

Steph and LeBron truly are buddies now (Credits: IG/wsandretto) pic.twitter.com/gLoABOYa9f — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) December 26, 2024

The two have been billed as bitter rivals for nearly a decade, and it seems like they’ve grown to appreciate each other’s talents over time. In fact, it was at an away game in the Oracle Arena in 2014 that James first busted out his iconic “silencer” celebration. The Warriors and LeBron’s Cavs met in the NBA Finals for 4 consecutive years, with Steph dominating by winning 3 of those series.

However, as their careers slowly come to an end, there’s been nothing but love between them. They first spoke about their relationship earlier this year, when the Lakers snatched a thrilling double OT win at the Chase Center.

After he drained the game-winning free throws, James embraced Curry at the halfway line, saying, “I don’t know how we keep doing this bro.” In the post-game press conference, he praised Curry and mentioned that he’d look forward to watching their battles back with his grandchildren.

“It’s something that you will truly take all in when you’re done playing and be able to watch with your grandkids and say that I played against one of the best players to ever play the game.”

The two have been close friends for a while now, with James even hinting their careers ending in the near future when he spoke to the media after the Lakers’ loss to the Pistons.

LeBron James and Steph Curry’s mutual love grows

After the Lakers lost a nailbiting game against the Pistons on the 23rd of December, James was asked how he felt about the Christmas Game against Steph and the Warriors. LeBron, who’s been vocal about his admiration for Curry in the past, said,

“Any time you get an opportunity to be on the court and compete vs. one of the greatest to ever play this game, you don’t take it for granted. I don’t know how many more opportunities we’ll get to go against each other, so it’s always fun.”

When the Lakers and Warriors match up Wednesday, it will be the 4th time LeBron James and Stephen Curry will have played each other on Christmas. LeBron: “I don’t know how many more opportunities we’re going to get to go against each other …” pic.twitter.com/y8MCZJR1aD — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 24, 2024

The two teams are scheduled to face off another three times in the regular season, and depending on if they make the playoffs, that number could increase. While James and Curry have been open about not having long to enjoy their matchups, we can rest assured that the next three games between them will be as exciting as the one we saw on Christmas night.