Ayesha Curry Emotionally Reminisces on IG about Stephen Curry’s Incredible NBA All-Star Journey

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right) and his wife Ayesha throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry has been a top-5 player in the NBA for some time now. In fact, it has come to the point that many argue he could be a top-10 player All-time. And while that may seem like a bit of a stretch at first. However, the more time it is given to marinade, the more likely it starts to seem.

Now, most all-time greats were also perennial All-Stars. And of course, the greatest shooter of all time proves to be no exception. And given how much he has entertained in past All-Star weekends, it is a bit disheartening to see that he won’t be playing this time due to injury.

Due to the sad reality of the 2023 All-Star game, the Warriors decided to make a little tribute post for their franchise star. And it would be fair to say that his wife. Ayesha Curry got pretty emotional about it.

Ayesha Curry shares the Golden State Warriors’ post about Stephen Curry and his All-Star journey

Stephen Curry wasn’t one of those players that were great from the get-go. No, early on, he seemed to be an above-average scorer, who just couldn’t get rid of his ankle problems.

However, after a megaton of hard work on every aspect of his body and game, the Warriors star made his first All-Star game in 2012. And since then, it has been nothing but onwards and upwards.

Take a look at the Warriors’ post below to see moments from this momentous journey of the man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors)

And as we mentioned earlier, Ayesha Curry did get awfully emotional about it on her Instagram story.

Ayesha Curry emotionally shares Stephen Curry tribute on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/l0cxXoDHGU — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) February 19, 2023

Sure, making the All-Star team may not be Stephen Curry’s greatest achievement. However, it’s hard for loved ones to not get emotional, given his journey so far.

A 9-time All-star now, the kid with the ‘tissue-paper’ ankles is now the greatest point guard to ever exist.

What is the injury Stephen Curry suffered?

Stephen Curry last played in early February before he was pulled up with a lower leg injury, something that has kept him out to this day.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/a7Wtm5t044 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 9, 2023

In his absence, the Warriors have looked lacking at best. And unfortunately for them, the team will be without him for quite some time longer.

As per reports, not only will Stephen Curry miss the All-Star game, but also multiple contests after it. And even when he does return, he will have to be phased back into playing shape.

In the meantime, fans will be hoping the franchise can figure out how to play without relying on him.

