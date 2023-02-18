Mac McClung Girlfriend 2023: Exploring 76ers’ Man’s Wild College Escapade

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Mac McClung (55) during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at the California Summer League at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Mac McClung’s NBA career hasn’t quite panned out as he was hoping. The 24-year-old went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, after which he was picked up by the Lakers for Summer League. And while he did play admirably during all contests, it only earned him a spot on LA’s G League team.

It is important to note that since then, the man has reportedly improved, even getting picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers. And of course, once that is paired with his God-given athleticism, you have a player beyond exciting on your hands. And that is also why the NBA recently decided to include him in the Slam Dunk contest, making him the first-ever G-League player to participate.

But, professional life aside, how is McClung’s personal life fairing?

Does the man have a partner right now? And if not, who are the people he has gotten with in the past?

Is Mac McClung dating anyone right now?

Mac McClung may not be a star in the NBA yet, but he is already a bit of a cult hero among fans. After all, he is the biggest underdog story in progress right now.

Mac McClung showed out in #JordanRisingStars tonight 👀 Watch his best moments ahead of the #ATTSlamDunk contest tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cFcfDliRmu — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2023

Given that fact, you’d expect the man to have a partner right now. However, despite hours of pensive research, there doesn’t seem to be one. So, either the man is very, very good at hiding things, or he may have just decided to take himself off the market for a while.

In terms of who he has dated in the past, data seems to be sparse too. Most websites believe he was in 1 relationship in the past. However, who that was with remains a mystery to the world at large.

But, there is one person he had a bit of a thing going with that we know of. And admittedly, it doesn’t put McClung in the best light.

Mac McClung had relations with a fan, while she convinced her boyfriend to be okay with it

That is not an exaggeration of any kind.

During his town at Georgetown University, McClung was the star player. So, when he left to declare for the NBA draft, many from the college were a bit saddened by the matter. And apparently, that included a certain ‘Derek’, that was okay with his girlfriend being a bit too close to the Dunk Contest participant.

When asked about it by The Georgetown Heckler, here is what Derek Crewson had to say on the matter.

“He really made my girlfriend, (Alexa) happy! She is just naturally very attracted to dudes who can dunk!”

A friend of Crewson, who allegedly didn’t want to be named then said this.

“Everybody thinks dunking is hot. Alexa has just brainwashed poor Derek into thinking her and Mac’s relationship is ok.”

As per reports, Mac McClung and Alexa used to routinely kiss. And as you can expect, there were credible rumors of things going on behind closed doors too.

In other words, while McClung may not have had any reported relationships, the man was beyond a dog during his college days.

Whether or not that side of him has since changed is unknown.

