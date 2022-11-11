WATCH: Marcus Smart Embraces Former Teammate and 2017 MVP Candidate, Isaiah Thomas, Who is Now a Free Agent

Former NBA player and Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas has been on a year-plus-long campaign to get back into the league. The two-time NBA ‘All-Star’ was last seen in the league during the COVID outbreak in the 2021-2022 season.

Whereby, he was offered multiple ten-day contracts. By accepting it, he represented the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Charlotte Hornets. He signed two ten-day contracts with the Hornets, before being signed for the remainder of the season.

However, his return to the NBA was short-lived, as the franchises moved on from ‘IT’ when their integral roster members returned.

In spite of this, the former Celtics guard has shown his gratitude for the opportunities provided to be able to compete professionally again. As well as for the relationships he built on the court which will no doubt last a lifetime.

They say the alliances you make in any sport, last a lifetime. In Thomas’ case, that statement holds true.

Marcus Smart embraces his former teammate Isaiah Thomas

NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas was a famed member of the Boston Celtics during his time with the organization. He was the starting point guard for the franchise for two years between 2015 and 2017.

Thomas had the most successful stint of his career there when he was voted an ‘All-Star’ for his exquisite displays during the season. Coincidentally, it led to him being vouched for as an NBA ‘MVP’ candidate. It was quite the feat.

Recently, the 33-year-old stumbled upon former Celtics teammate Marcus Smart. The pair were seen rejoicing and embracing.

Smart stated-

“Damn IT. What up baby. Look at you man.”

Marcus Smart was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2014 as the sixth overall pick. He was employed as an understudy to Thomas during his formative years. Needless to say, he has come into his own these past couple of years, being a defensive menace on the court.

The pair were the starting backcourt duo during Thomas’ two years at the organization. Although they didn’t see much post-season success, the bond they created is still going strong five years later. A sight to behold.

Will we see ‘IT’ back in the league?

Thomas, on numerous occasions, has proved that he could be a viable backup option for any team looking to contend for a championship. His scoring, touch, finesse, handle, and ability to dictate play could be vital tools for teams.

With that being said, the prospect of seeing Thomas suit up for any franchise in the league is a long shot. The odds are, that he has indeed been blacklisted from the league.

