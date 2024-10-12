WATCH: Sabrina Ionescu Perfectly Snaps the Ball En Route To Win Over Eli Manning and Breanna Stewart

Two pairs of greats in their respective sports collided. Former New York Giants stars, Eli Manning and Shaun O’Hara met with New York Liberty stars, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu for a game of ELI.

They split into two teams. The teams were Stewart and Manning along with Ionescu and O’Hara. Instead of playing the traditional game of HORSE, they elected to go with ELI to keep it shorter.

O’Hara and Manning attempted shots on their teams while their WNBA teammates guided them. O’Hara kept a subtle lead over Manning throughout the game. However, he to make a game-winning play with Ionescu.

She decided to snap the ball to O’Hara for a mid-range shot. The pass required precision, which Sabrina demonstrated professionally. Shaun gathered and connected on the big jumper.

Shooting hoops with @nyliberty's Breanna Stewart & Sabrina Ionescu 🏀 — New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2024

As a result, Eli and Breanna had to match the shot or else they would lose. Stewart gave the legendary quarterback an amazing snap. However, he wasn’t able to complete the play.

The friendly competition ended with Shaun and Sabrina reigning victorious over Eli and Breanna. Regardless, the game was a momentous occasion in New York sports.

O’Hara and Manning were an electric duo that spent seven years together with the Giants. The two were able to win Super Bowl XLII together in 2008. Following O’Hara’s retirement in 2010, Manning delivered another Super Bowl to the Big Apple in 2012.

Stewart and Ionescu reached the WNBA finals in consecutive seasons. They are currently battling against the Minnesota Lynx to hoist the Liberty’s first WNBA championship.

Sabrina has a history of snapping the ball

There is a logical explanation for Sabrina’s ability to snap the ball so effortlessly and it could be due to her husband. Ionescu’s husband is Hroniss Grasu of the Las Vegas Raiders. Grasu plays the center position, which specializes in snapping the football.

The two are very active in each other’s professional careers. There is a high probability that Ionescu has seen footage and was even present during Grasu’s workouts. As a result, she learned a few tips on how to perfectly snap a football.

Ionescu is a great playmaker on the court but displayed through her snapping ability she may be able to transition to another sport.