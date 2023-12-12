Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Golden State Warriors? Suns Release Injury Update Ahead of Clash Against Stephen Curry and Co.

Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the first half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have been dealing with the injury bug, and they cannot seem to find a way to make it stop. Ever since they acquired Bradley Beal via trade this summer, the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Beal have played no games together. Initially, Beal was out due to a back injury, and when he was healthy for the three games, Booker was out.

Now that Beal is cleared to make a return to court, Kevin Durant is the one who’s sidelined. Playing against the Lakers in the In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals, Kevin Durant seemed to sprain his left ankle. While he finished that game, KD did not take the floor against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Playing the Warriors for the third time this season, KD’s status remains unknown. According to Suns reporter Duane Rankin, the Suns’ injury report has Kevin Durant questionable for tonight with an ankle injury.

However, the good news for the Suns is that Bradley Beal is off the Injury Report. We’ll have to see whether KD joins his co-stars on the floor tonight, or we’ll have to wait for the Big 3’s debut yet again.

Kevin Durant Has Kept the Suns Afloat Amidst Injury Waves

The Phoenix Suns aren’t where a lot of people expected them to be, after such an interesting summer. We can blame the injuries for the same. Despite boasting of a new Big 3, the Suns have a 12-10 record to start the season, good enough only for the 9th seed in the West.

However, the 12 wins have been thanks to Kevin Durant. Out of 22 games so far this season, Booker has played only 13 and Beal only 3. KD has suited up for the Suns in 19 of the contests and made sure they find a way to stay in the contest, and often, guide them across the line.

At 35 years of age, KD is playing his 17th season in the league. He’s averaging 31 points per game, along with 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. KD’s doing all of this while shooting 52.1% from the field and 50% from the deep.

With Booker now healthy and Beal returning to court, once KD’s ankle feels alright, the Suns can actually test their potential and see how lethal of a team they are.