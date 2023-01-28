WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Broke a Sweat While Judging the Greatest Slam Dunk of All Time

NBA All-Star weekend is around the corner once again. And as you’d expect, when it does happen, Shaquille O’Neal and the Inside Guys will be there, making all the action that much more fun to see. Of course, that includes the slam dunk contest too.

In the past, the Inside guys have given fans far too many hilarious moments from the weekend. However, in 2016, the Big Diesel may have just delivered fans with the best one. Heck, it was perhaps during the best moment possible too.

In fact, it was so good, Shaquille O’Neal had to cover his own face with a towel.

Also Read: Is Nikola Jokic Playing vs 76ers?: Nuggets Star’s Injury Update Proves Very Promising Ahead of Game Against Joel Embiid

Aaron Gordon had Shaquille O’Neal sweating profusely after his insane performance in the Slam Dunk contest

2016 was a great year for the NBA in many ways.

Stephen Curry won the first-ever unanimous MVP, and lead the Dubs to the greatest regular season record of all time. And yet, they were the team on the wrong side of the greatest NBA Finals comeback of all time, of course, orchestrated by LeBron James.

However, before all that, there was All-Star weekend 2016. And that very weekend consisted of perhaps the greatest Slam Dunk Contest of all time.

Now, for most, just watching the highlights of the ordeal would be enough to believe that statement. However, if you’re one of the few that still aren’t convinced, you only need to see Shaquille O’Neal’s reaction to the ordeal.

Take a look at it go down in the YouTube clip below.

Absolutely hilarious. However, it is hard to blame Shaq on this one.

After all, this spectacle is one that wasn’t bettered by many in the look history of the NBA.

Will Aaron Gordon compete in the Slam Dunk contest this year?

Aaron Gordon is a phenomenal dunker. So, it’s a bit hard to believe that despite his 2 appearances in the dunk contest, the man has won none.

Of course, a large part of that is due to the steep competition he faced. But frankly, some of it is also due to the dodgy judging of the contest.

Sick and tired of being snubbed, Aaron Gordon had initially revealed that the 2020 Dunk contest will be his last one. And he had stuck to the decision until very, very recently.

Aaron Gordon has an offer for the NBA. “If I’m in the All-Star game, I’ll do the Dunk Contest.” Here’s how he’s making a strong case even without the bribe: https://t.co/XzVYlypYxR — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) January 19, 2023

Fans will be hoping that the NBA can somehow get him into the All-Star team for just this reason.

And frankly, we don’t feel too different there.

Also Read: “Nobody could see me but Michael Jordan & Mitch”: J.R. Rider Opens Up About His All-Star Snubs For Kobe Bryant & Other Lakers