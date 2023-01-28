Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? 76ers Release Injury Report For MVP Contender After His All-Star Snub

The Philadelphia 76ers have released an injury update regarding the availability of Joel Embiid for his MVP showdown with Jokic and co.

The Philadelphia 76ers are the hottest team in the league right now. They’re currently on a 6-game winning streak, including signature dubs over the Lakers, Clippers, and the Nets.

The Sixers also earned a road win at Sacramento over the Kings without Embiid or Harden playing. It clears up the fact that they’re deeper and more talented this year than at any point since Jimmy Butler was on the team.

Tyrese Maxey has elevated his level of play during his 3rd season in the league. The Kentucky product is averaging over 20 points per game and has become their most viable 3rd option.

Tobias Harris, while never worth his contract, has been pulling his weight. De’Anthony Melton has also been quite a good feature, bolstering their perimeter defense and taking pressure off James Harden. Harden himself has been an elite playmaker, averaging over 11 assists a game.

But all good things about the Sixers start and finish with their Cameroonian big man. Joel Embiid. The 7-footer was even endorsed by his team’s opponent and the back-to-back MVP.

Nikola Jokic says Joel Embiid “deserves” to be a 2023 East All-Star starter. If you agree, whose spot should Embiid take? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TT5ziw9EM1 — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) January 27, 2023

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs Denver Nuggets?

Despite playing in the Sixers’ win over the Nets, Embiid is a feature on their injury report. He seems to have soreness in his left ankle and has been placed on the injured list as a precaution.

Sixers vs Nuggets injury report lists Joel Embiid as questionable. Nikola Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are listed as probable and Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown are listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/mkcRuf2es4 — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) January 27, 2023

However, it seems exceedingly likely that Embiid turns up for the action against Nikola Jokic and his team. Jokic himself is on Denver’s injured list, but he’s listed as ‘probable’, which indicates that he’ll likely play the game.

Embiid stats this season

After Luka Doncic limped off scoreless early in the Mavs’ win over Phoenix, Joel Embiid has taken over pole position in the league’s scoring title race.

Embiid is currently averaging a career-high 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season. His buckets seem to be coming easier than ever before, and he’s moved away from a formerly post-dominant style to getting his buckets from pick-and-roll situations.

If he keeps his scoring up at this pace, it’ll be the highest points per game tally by a center since the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar averaged 34.8 points per game in his 3rd season.