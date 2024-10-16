mobile app bar

WATCH: Stephen Curry Mocks Austin Reaves for Flopping in Preseason Contest

Prateek Singh
Published

Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Stephen Curry has had enough of players flopping on the floor. In the Warriors’ pre-season game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Steph was called for a foul on Austin Reaves with less than a minute left in the 1st half. The 36-year-old knew that there was no foul but Reaves played a sneaky game to get him booked for it.

The superstar didn’t hesitate to show his dislike for what took place on the court. While Reaves was preparing to take the free throws, Steph was seen mocking the Lakers star by mimicking how he flopped.

This reaction from Steph generated hilarious responses from fans on the internet. One fan wrote that Steph battled prime James Harden(who is known for being a notorious flopper) back in the day but Austin Reaves is where he is drawing a line.

Another fan said that it’s always good to see the Warriors superstar calling out the floppers on the court. What makes it even better is that he is great at mimicking their actions.

While Reaves got the call that time, it was Stephen Curry and his Warriors who walked away with the win. The Warriors’ 111-97 win over the Lakers boosted their record to 5-0 in the preseason.

