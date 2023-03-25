WATCH: Stephen Curry Toys With Draymond Green’s Son DJ Before Game Against Joel Embiid

The Golden State Warriors host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. Having won their last two games on the road, the Dubs come into the four-game homestand with added confidence. However, taking on the hottest team in the NBA wouldn’t be easy for Stephen Curry and co.

So far, the Warriors are doing a good job, holding a slight lead heading into the half. Steph was doing Steph things and doing his best to help the Warriors keep the lead.

Steph’s first three of the night 💦 pic.twitter.com/JolzEGUr3U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2023

This is an important matchup for the defending champions. While a win will give them a chance to inch closer to the 5th seed, a loss will risk their 6th seed. On the other hand, a win tonight inches the Sixers closer to the 2nd seed in the East.

Knowing how big the game is, Steph tried to make things calmer by being his usual self during the pregame warmups.

Stephen Curry messes around with Draymond Green’s son

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have been teammates for over ten seasons now. Playing their 11th season together, these two have watched each other grow, not only as basketball players but also as people. Having kids of a similar age, we can imagine there might have been a few playdates. At the same time, both like bringing their kids to home games.

Today, Draymond brought DJ to the game. During the pregame warmups, Stephen Curry saw him on the court and couldn’t help himself.

Steph was messing with DJ pregame 😂 pic.twitter.com/sgPcA0gbr1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 25, 2023

Classic Steph. Man loves to have fun and get loose during pregame warmups, no matter who is around him. I’m a little surprised that DJ didn’t have the utmost confidence in Uncle Steph like his dad and the Warriors do.