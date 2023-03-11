HomeSearch

Raahib Singh
|Published 11/03/2023

WATCH: Trae Young Silences Washington Crowd With a Dagger Over Wizards

Mar 10, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after masking a three point shot during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks have secured back-to-back wins over the Washington Wizards. For the first game, they hosted the Wizards, which ended up being a close 122-120 win. Trae Young led the charge for that win, with 28 points and 10 assists.

Tonight, the Hawks were on the road, as they made their way to Washington to face the Wizards. Tonight, the result was a little different. It was the Hawks who emerged victorious, but this time, they created some separation for a more comfortable win.

Once again, Trae Young led the charge. He had 28 points and 9 assists, as the Hawks secured a 114-107 win.

It was a close game till the last two minutes when Trae made sure the Hawks secured the win on the road. With this win, the Hawks have taken a 2-1 lead in the season series, with the final game to be played on 5th April.

Trae Young hit a dagger to build the lead up to 5 points

After his performance in the 2021 playoffs, we all changed the way we looked at Trae Young. Instead of being recognized as just a shooter, he increased his stock to now be known as Ice Trae – a clutch player who can put the team on his back when it matters the most.

For most of this season, we haven’t seen Ice Trae anywhere, but he showed up tonight. With the team up two points and 1:18 left on the clock, Trae took a deep three to build the team’s lead up to five points.

This helped the Hawks secure the momentum and eventually seal a 114-107 win. With this win, the Hawks hold on to their 8th seed. It will be a little difficult to chase the 6th-seeded Nets, but the Hawks will try their best to stay within the 7th or 8th seed.

