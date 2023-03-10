NBA Analyst Conjectures About Rift Between Anthony Davis and LeBron James

February 11, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) and forward LeBron James (right) watch from the bench against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers’ protagonists LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly do not share a camaraderie beyond the realms of the basketball court. Anthony Davis joined the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade that saw the Latter surrender a myriad of picks and three members of their young core.

The trade was approved and vouched for by James himself personally. In the aftermath of his arrival, the franchise did precisely what was expected of them. They captured the coveted NBA championship just a year later, in 2020.

The energy and intent were at an all-time high. However, since then, it’s all been downhill for Davis and the Lakers. While the eight-time NBA All-Star has been plagued with injuries, the Lakers have failed to make the Western Conference Finals in two successive seasons.

And suffice it to say their current campaign was turbulent up until the trade deadline. In spite of the Lakers seemingly turning around the franchise’s fortunes, reports have now emerged that the relationship between James and Davis has deteriorated.

Also read: “Old Damn N***a!”: LeBron James Interrupts Anthony Davis’ 30th Birthday Wishes By Mocking His Age

The relationship between Anthony Davis and LeBron James is reportedly spiralling!

Anthony Davis and LeBron James’ synergy on the court is unparalleled and second to none. Yet, it has been speculated that their relationship off the court isn’t as strong as how it is perceived.

Colin Cowherd, who is a household name within the NBA community, recently disclosed that he had received word from the Lakers organization internally that the companionship between the former NBA champions is en route a collapse.

Cowherd said:

“I’d been tipped by somebody around the Lakers that said LeBron and A.D. — after that reaction to LeBron breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record — they’re not boys. It’s not hostile, but they’re not guys, right? You can tell from body language. … I think there is a feeling LeBron feels like he kind of needs him for at least this year ’cause I had been told, in the last year, there are times LeBron is disappointed.

Cowherd continued:

“He came in post-bubble out of shape. It was his turn to sort of triumphantly take the team. When LeBron’s missing, A.D.’s often not playing as well. … And there’s been some disappointment in the LeBron camp.”

While Cowherd isn’t the most reliable source in the NBA, his statements do reflect concern. Particularly the part concerning the moment James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record.

Although Davis clarified the scenario stating that he was disappointed regarding the manner in which they were losing a must-win game, much has been conjectured about the event.

If history is any indication, it’s that when the pair do share the floor together, they make for a prodigious duo. The cohesion and chemistry between the duo are right at the apex of the NBA in terms of the understanding between teammates, bar none.

Also read: NBA Analyst Opines Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Block on Ayton in 2021 NBA Finals Was Greatest Block After LeBron Blocking Iguodala

Will the Lakers make the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

In the aftermath of their trade deadline activities, the Purple and Gold appear to be a reinvigorated and renewed side. Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasly, Mo Bamba and D’Angelo Russell, in specific, have revivified the organization.

In fact, since the quartets’ advent, the Lakers rank first in terms of defensive efficiency and rating. Additionally, they have officially placed themselves in the ninth seed, making them eligible to contend in the ‘Play-Ins’.

Although, their objective by the end of the regular season will be to climb up and out of the Play-Ins and directly obtain the sixth or fifth seed, enabling them to be excluded from the Play-Ins.

Thereby avoiding any excessive activity and directly focusing their attention on the situation at hand. Needless to say, opponents would not want to see a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the playoffs, irrespective of any reports that emerge going forward.

Also read: “LeBron James Is A Very Bad Man”: Osama Bin-Laden’s Translator Wanted LBJ To Apologize To Cleveland For Leaving Them