Watching Stephen Curry Grow, Muggsy Bogues Reflects On His Success In The NBA

Playing for a fun but mediocre Charlotte Hornets side in the late 1980s and the early 1990s. Due to this, the Hornets legend also spent a lot of time with a very young Stephen Curry and formed timeless memories with him in those days. Now seeing the same kid all grown up and surpassing all expectations, Mogues couldn’t stop gushing about how proud he is of the Warriors superstar during his appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast.

The former Hornets man initially expressed his joy in watching Steph reach the top of the NBA, making All-Star teams and All-NBA teams, along with breaking records and winning multiple championships.

He then talked about watching him grow as a husband and a father over the years, he kept achieving greatness on the court. Of course, he was always going to comment on Curry’s status as the greatest shooter of all time as well.

“I mean, it’s a joy to see their dreams come true and watching them, not only as basketball players but also as a father, as a husband, and continue to elevate all those that are around him. I mean to be able to be considered as the best shooter to ever lace it up.”

Bouges then brought up the stardom Steph’s shooting has brought him, and his disbelief at just how the Golden State star has handled it.

“To see him being able to be in that light, I mean it is mind-boggling to me. It really is. To see how he’s handled it professionally and how he continues to keep raising the bar and Seth as well.”

Having seen Stephen Curry when he was no more than a wee child, it is no surprise that Muggsy Bogues looked and sounded like the proudest of fathers during the podcast. However, he isn’t the only former Hornet to have enjoyed some time with the four-time champion that early on. No, a certain Rex Chapman also reserves the right to talk about the star with the same pride.

Muggsy Bogues relives an amusing Stephen Curry story from the past

Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues once relived a hilarious story involving Rex Chapman during his time on The Rex Chapman Show.

Joined by Josh Hopkins, the actor initially mentioned how Rex Chapman mentioned back in the day, that Dell and Bogues used to live nearby and would often hang out. And apparently, talking about this caused him to remember one of Chapman’s favorite lines to this day.

“Rex used to tell how you guys used to live close and were like, ‘Me and Buggs and Dell thought we were the hot sh*t NBA players and whatnot. We get in the car, turns out the best player is strapped into the car seat behind us in the back.’”

Rex Chapman was hardly a slouch during his time in the NBA, having once even gotten one over on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. And of course, Dell Curry and Muggsy Bogues were pretty darn good themselves.

So, it is rather funny, that the best player in the car was never one of the adults, but rather, the child sitting quietly at the back. Perhaps it’s something that everyone in the Curry family jokes about to this day.