“Hyphenating it Would Be Monumental”: Retired NFL Player Wants Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus and Larsa Pippen to Give Both Their Last Names to Their Kid

Former NFL star Ryan Clark recently gave his two cents on the headlining relationship between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan’s son. Talking about how Marcus and Larsa are proceeding towards marriage, Clark claimed that he believes that their child should be named Jordan-Pippen, instead of just Jordan. Claiming that MJ and Pippen can end up getting their 7th ring together this way, Clark made a couple of hilarious claims.

The 44-year-old said that people might have thought that MJ and Scottie ended with six rings. However, they will be proven wrong. “They said though, it would be Jordan, it wouldn’t be Pippen-Jordan, but I think it should be Pippen-Jordan. Because we thought they were only going to get 6 rings. They finna get 7 rings together,” Clark joked.

This led to a hilarious discussion on the Pivot Podcast, with Clark claiming that it would be “monumental” for Marcus and Larsa to give the joint surname to their kids. “And on top of that, we thought we just had the last dance and the dynasty, now we got forever with Pippen and Jordan…I think hyphenating it would be monumental,” he added.

Clark had one final hilarious take on the matter. He talked about how naming their kid Pippen-Jordan would lead to a range of hilarious situations. “Do you know the Mindf_ it would be, let’s say you are a hostess at Komodo and you look at the reservation list and it say, Pippen-Jordan. You mean Mike and Scottie are gonna come eat!! And then Larsa and Marcus walks in…” he said before bursting in laughter.

(29:00)

Giving the example of restaurant reservation lists, Clark said that people will think both MJ and Pippen were having dinner together if Jordan-Pippen made a reservation under their name. He went on to joke how the staff would be left confused and angry when they end up seeing that in truth, it is Marcus and Larsa and their child who have made the hypothetical reservations.

The Pivot Podcast supports Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship

While Clark had a couple of hilarious jokes on the matter, his co-hosts Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder both supported the relationship. Channing initially claimed that he was unsure about the intention from Larsa’s side. However, both the hosts concluded that if the two were indeed in love, they had every right to continue being there for each other. Larsa and Marcus have had a steady journey in the past few months.

The couple initially had to move past criticism due to the controversial nature of their union. However, they have since moved on, and seem to be going strength-to-strength. While the two have previously discussed the possibility of marriage multiple times, an official announcement still seems to be some distance away. Regardless, Marcus still claimed that he hoped to see his father Michael becoming the best man when it does take place, according to USA Today.