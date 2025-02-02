mobile app bar

“Shams Got Hacked?”: Tyrese Haliburton, Joel Embiid In Shock Over Luka Doncic-Anthony Trade Between Mavericks And Lakers

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis(L), Tyrese Haliburton(R)

Credit: USA Today Sports

The NBA world has been shaken to its very core with the news ESPN’s Shams Charania tweeted out on X. Sources have confirmed that Luka Doncic is headed to the City of Angels in exchange for Anthony Davis, a player LeBron James has repeated propped up to be the ‘best’ on the Lakers

Full details of the trade can be seen below:

NBA players across the league are beyond shocked at what has transpired following the Lakers win over the Knicks. Most believed Shams had been hacked with Tyrese Haliburton blatantly questioning the legitimacy of the report. “Shams got hacked?” said Hali on X.

Rest assured, Shams has not been hacked. This is a legitimate report from ESPN with credible sources and the deal is done. Kyrie Irving and AD are a new superpower duo in the West along with LeBron James and Luka, a man who has been compared to James for his point forward skills.

Joel Embiid spewed out a few censored expletives of his own to react to the same. Both Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, fresh off a loss to the purple and gold, took to the social media platform to express just how taken aback they were by the news.

Reports state Davis’s relationship with the Lakers FO had become a bit strained due to his recent interview with Charania and ESPN. Upon hearing about getting traded, AD now feels ‘betrayed‘, according to sources.

Mark Cuban’s ‘golden boy’, Luka Doncic, being traded is even more shocking than Davis’s ousting from the Lakers. Seen as the next great Dallas Maverick and one of the premier faces of the NBA, it’s borderline inconceivable as to how and why he was ever on the trading block.

Cuban selling his majority stake on the Mavs could be the reason for why they made such a decision as new ownership might not have the same bond with Doncic as Cuban did. With him injured and the Mavs looking to replicate last year’s success, perhaps there was a gargantuan amount of pressure to make a move.

Recent reports do shine a bit of light on the Mavs side of the story. GM Nico Harrison is stated as saying, ‘defense wins championships’ and thus the move for AD was brought about. Doncic was set to return to the Dallas lineup from his calf strain on February 8th but increasing concerns regarding his fitness is what led to Dallas, surprisingly, being the one to approach Pelinka and his team.

Regardless of the semantics of this exchange of generational talent, it’s still incredibly shocking to see two franchises trade away two superstars to one another in the same conference while vying for the same NBA title. Neither team has spoken out about the same as of yet as NBA players continue to question why this happened.

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

