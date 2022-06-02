“Watching Stephen Curry vs Jayson Tatum up close in NBA Finals costs $70,000”: Models of Porsche and owning a Bahamas island cheaper than courtside tickets

According to sources, the average ticket price for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals clash between the Warriors and the Celtics is $2,354.

After an eventful regular season and tedious playoff, the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors and Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics have beaten all odds to reach this campaign’s final destination – the 2022 NBA Finals.

Now, watching an NBA game is pretty expensive. Tickets for exciting matchups could retail for thousands of dollars. However, these are the NBA Finals, and the prices for the same definitely raise some eyebrows every single year.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ jam session ahead of Finals

According to TicketSmarter, the average price for the tickets for the games in Chase Center is $3,249. Whereas, the average price for the tickets at TD Garden is $2,862.

Courtside tickets for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals are more expensive than renting an island in the Bahamas

According to Vivid Seats, the least expensive ticket for Game 1 of the Golden State-Boston clash costs $518 (not including the additional fees). The seat is located essentially in the last row of the upper deck at Chase Center.

One reseller is selling courtside seats – “VIP Row AA” for more than $70,000. These tickets would cost you more than renting your own island in the Bahamas, 7,000 trips to McDonald’s, some models of Porsche and Mercedes, and 28 personal shoutouts from the most expensive celebrity on Cameo.

Also Read: Klay Thompson delivers a powerful message ahead of 2022 NBA Finals

The tickets are so expensive that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown even joked about it. The duo requested people not to approach them to ask for tickets. Rather, watch the games from their homes on their TVs.

“Don’t call me, watch it for free on the TV” Jaylen and Jayson joking about the ticket prices for the NBA Finals 😂 pic.twitter.com/pUqRGzFDGn — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) May 31, 2022

Hopefully, the clash is entertaining enough and gives fans their money’s worth.