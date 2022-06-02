“Team Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole beat Team Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins”: NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ jam session ahead of Finals

Team Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole beat Team Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins in a 3-point shootout during a Warriors practice.

The 3-point shot has become synonymous with the Warriors in recent years. A franchise responsible for bringing a revolution in basketball via Stephen Curry. As evidence would have it, any player who joined Golden State has demonstrated an upward trend.

The Steve Kerr system aims at identifying and maximizing the strengths of each player on the roster. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are the latest examples of this. Another aspect that differentiates the Warriors from the rest is their ability to have fun while playing.

Whether it’s the camaraderie on the team or their style of play, the Dubs come across as a team that enjoys its time on the hardwood. The most recent instance of this was the team engaging in a shootout game amongst themselves.

Team Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole squared off against Team Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors jam session.

Recently, the Warriors became the first team since Michael Jordan’s Bulls to make their 6th Finals appearance in 8-years. With their original core of Curry, Thompson, and Green intact, the stepping up of Wiggins and Poole has only made the Dubs stronger.

There is a reason why the Dubs are one of the most fun teams to watch, their recent practice session being evidence.

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole’s team beats Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins in a team shooting contest here at Warriors practice 👀 pic.twitter.com/iZvGrI22wf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 1, 2022

Now I understand how thery are the best shooting team in the league. All 3 points shooters — NBA for all fans (@NAinfo) June 1, 2022

All 3-level* shooters — Simple Simon (@s1mple_Simon) June 1, 2022

No wonder anybody turns into a sharp shooter on the warriors — …..30 (@ProphNYK) June 1, 2022

While Thompson and Poole won the first round, Curry and Wiggins had the second round under their names.

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins’ team won the next round 😂 pic.twitter.com/1uX1zcuXGf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 1, 2022

The Warriors shot 49.3% from the field, including 37.9% from the 3-point line. Nonetheless, playing in the Finals against an elite defensive team like the Celtics, it won’t be easy for the Dubs to get a lot of free looks from long-range. Thus it’s a good idea for Steve Kerr to arrange some shootout competitions for his team.

