“It can be taken away from you like that one misstep one bad jump”: Klay Thompson delivers a powerful message ahead of 2022 NBA Finals 

Warriors guard Klay Thompson delivers a motivating message when asked about how injuries affected him in the last two years.

One of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen, Klay Thompson, had one of the darkest phases of any professional athlete’s career, having suffered back-to-back catastrophic injuries over the past two years. It all began with Thompson suffering an ACL tear in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The play involved the Warriors guard going for the flush on an assist from Splash Brother, Stephen Curry. However, Thompson was fouled mid-air by Danny Green, leading to him landing awkwardly. What followed was a heartbreaking scenario for the Dub Nation.

Thompson would miss the entire 2019-20 season rehabbing from his ACL injury, with the GSW having one of their worst seasons in franchise history, ending their campaign with a mere 15-wins. As Dub Nation looked optimistic for the upcoming season, tragedy struck again.

Gearing up for his return in the 2020-21 season, Thompson tore his Achilles tendon during a pickup game in LA. The news of the Warriors guard’s injury was gut-wrenching for every hoop fan across the globe.

Klay Thompson drops an inspiring message.

After being out for 941 days, Thompson would make his return to the hardwood in January this year. The former 3-point contest winner had one of the grandest welcomes in recent times, and rightly so. It was Thompson’s first game at the Warriors’ new home Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors, who had found their rhythm back after two seasons, only got a boost with Thompson’s return. While Thompson did have his share of struggles playing after two and a half seasons, he has shown glimpses of the old Klay off-late.

Golden State would follow their successful regular-season campaign in the playoffs too. The Warriors became the first team since the 90’s Bulls to make their 6th finals appearance in 8-years. Gearing up for Game One at home, Thompson shared a heart-warming message when asked about his injuries.

“It can be taken away from you like that. One misstep, one bad jump — I just try to find joy in every routine I do.”

Klay on how his injuries have affected him: “It can be taken away from you like that. One misstep, one bad jump — I just try to find joy in every routine I do.” pic.twitter.com/Q68UdlicvE — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 1, 2022

In what many believed, Thompson deserved to be a part of the league’s 75th-anniversary team. The snub has only fueled the five-time All-Star, serving as a sign of warning for the Celtics.

