“We all had a vision, Andre Iguodala didn’t… sent him back to the Warriors, he can stay over there!”: Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks shares that the team hasn’t gotten over Andre’s act in Memphis

Dillon Brooks takes yet another shot at Andre Iguodala as the Grizzlies record their 3rd win over the Warriors this season

The Golden State Warriors got a thrashing at the hands of a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies tonight. The Warriors concluded this road trip without Stephen Curry, and only managed to get one win in five contests. Tonight, they were in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

Considering this was the second night of a back-to-back, and the last road game, Steve Kerr decided to rest Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter Jr.

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. all out tonight in Memphis, as expected. Gary Payton II questionable with right knee soreness. Andre Iguodala is not listed on the injury report. Cleared for his return. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 28, 2022

Andre Iguodala made his return to the lineup after over a month and a half of absence. Dillon Brooks and the rest of the Memphis crowd weren’t too pleased about the same.

Dillon Brooks takes shots at Andre Iguodala post-win over the Warriors

Back in the summer of 2019, the Warriors traded Andre Igoudala to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to create some room in the salary cap. However, when Iggy got there, he did not want to play with the young Memphis team. He decided to sit out, till Memphis had no choice but to force a buy-out.

This led to Andre signing a 2-year contract with the Miami Heat, and after that expired, he’s back to the Bay. After taking down the Warriors tonight, Dillon Brooks couldn’t stop himself from commenting about Andre Iguodala. He said,

“We all had the vision and he didn’t. Which is perfect.. send him back to the Warriors and let him do his thing over there.”

Dillon Brooks threw shade at Andre Iguodala after the Warriors’ loss in Memphis pic.twitter.com/N8Tp9vwhhX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2022

Also Read: “Grizzlies running the Warriors out of the damn gym”: Ja Morant less Memphis humiliate Golden State, Steve Kerr cannot take it anymore

It is clear that the players over at Memphis are still not over the move Andre pulled to get out of there. They use it as fuel for whenever they face Andre on the court, whether it was against the Heat, or against the Warriors now.