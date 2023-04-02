Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Nuggets Release Injury Update for 2023 NBA MVP Candidate

Feb 2, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) as guard Stephen Curry (30) defends in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are making their way to Denver for the second and final time this season(at least in the regular season). The Denver Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic at the helm, have a 2-0 lead against the defending champions in the season series.

The Nuggets have lost two games in a row. A huge reason behind those losses could be the fact that Jokic has been out with a right calf injury. Playing back-to-back games, the Nuggets lost to the Pelicans, then to Kevin Durant and the Suns.

Heading into the contest tonight, the Warriors have just moved up to the 5th seed, and are 1.5 games behind the 4th-seeded Suns. They will look to capitalize on the momentum they built at home. However, the fans just want to know one thing: Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight?

Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable

Ever since the game against the Sixers, Nikola Jokic has been out for the Nuggets. He’s been out with right calf tightness. Unfortunately for the Nuggets fans, things haven’t gotten any better for the 2x MVP.

The Denver Nuggets released their official injury report, where Jokic was still listed as questionable.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Nuggets C Nikola Jokic (calf) is listed questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Warriors. PG Jamal Murray (injury management), SF Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) and SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) are listed probable. pic.twitter.com/HzbDaXKqi1 — DK Nation (@dklive) April 1, 2023

The MVP race is closer than ever, and Jokic missing these games is giving Joel Embiid the edge. Joel is currently #1 on the MVP ladder. He stands between Jokic becoming the 4th ever player to 3-peat the MVP honors.