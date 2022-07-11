“We didn’t give a F*** about LeBron James!”: Kevin Garnett thought the 6’9 King couldn’t beat the Celtics’ big ‘five’

Kevin Garnett claims the Boston Celtics broke LeBron James, allowing him to join the Miami Heat in pursuit of an NBA title.

Every NBA legend has a rival. Bill Russell dominated Wilt Chamberlain. Michael Jordan rivaled the Detroit Pistons. And LeBron James squared off against the Boston Celtics.

Many believe that this is what influenced James’ decision to join the Miami Heat. Kevin Garnett certainly believes so. The Celtics defeated his Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs twice before LeBron won his first ring.

LeBron James’ rivalry with the Boston Celtics began during his first stint with Cleveland and continued through his early years with Miami.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath.” Tristan Thompson is excited to join the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, especially with old friend LeBron James on the other side. Catch more of the interview tonight on Pregame Live, or watch full version on the latest pod ⬇️ 📺 https://t.co/06EZqWsx25 pic.twitter.com/9E0CEYRtZO — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 30, 2021

It culminated in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals when LeBron led the Heat to a seven-game victory over Boston. Despite being nearly ten years later, Kevin Garnett’s loss still seems to sting.

Garnett was a member of the Boston Celtics when they faced James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2010.

The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers in six games to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, and Garnett claimed that the Celtics “broke” James during that series.

Kevin Garnett claims the Celtics ‘broke’ LeBron James in the playoffs, forcing him to join up with Dwyane Wade and the Heat

Kevin Garnett has never been afraid to share his emotions with the world, and he did so again recently when he appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast.

He was talking about playing against LeBron James in the playoffs in 2010 and 2012. Not only does Garnett believe the Celtics “broke” LeBron, but he also believes the 2010 Celtics team was a major factor in James’ decision to leave his hometown team and sign with the Miami Heat just a few months later.

He believes the Boston Celtics, who lost in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers, chased LeBron out of Cleveland.

“We broke LeBron. So get your a** out of here with that.” Watch to find out what exactly @KevinGarnett5KG is referencing. #BSPodcast pic.twitter.com/VwEfLwLyfj — The Ringer (@ringer) December 18, 2019

Garnett expressed his thoughts about facing James in the playoffs. He also told Simmons that the Celtics were not afraid of him in 2012.

The Cavs’ elimination from the playoffs in 2010 was disappointing, but it was the fifth year in a row. James was carrying a lot of the offensive load. After he was finally free, he wanted to play for a team where he’d have more help.

With Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, LeBron had the help he needed to finally get that ring.

Perhaps this is why James had a monster Game 6 against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, which the Heat won 4-3 on their way to their first of two straight NBA Championships.

