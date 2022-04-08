“Someone falls into my leg sprains my MCL the same exact thing Kevin Durant had”: Anthony Davis on being tagged as injury-prone

Lakers big man Anthony Davis shuns the notion of him being injury-prone, pointing out his last two injuries were unfortunate and not his fault.

Post winning the championship in the Orlando Bubble, Anthony Davis, has been seen more in street clothes than in the Lakers uniform. The former champion has not been in the pink of his health, with injuries constantly haunting him.

The Lakers superstar has played 76-games so far since winning the title in 2020. Davis has sustained one injury after another, putting the entire onus of the purple and gold on an aging LeBron James. The result being the Lakers failed to deliver in the last two seasons.

When healthy, AD is a top-tier player in the NBA and one of the most skilled bigs. Davis has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism and trolling for his inability to stay healthy. There have been a lot of questions raised with regards to his off-season training and diet.

After being constantly questioned about his injuries, Davis would address the media saying it wasn’t his fault this season.

Anthony Davis slams those mocking his fitness.

AD’s absence in the last two seasons has been detrimental to the Lakers, costing them a shot at the title. Nobody can question what Davis brings to the table, but his injury-prone nature continues to be a drawback.

A 37-year old James can no more carry a team to the playoffs and requires the services of AD. With the Russell Westbrook trade failing to yield results and the presence of an old roster, Davis was required on a nightly basis to keep the Lakers in playoff contention.

However, the former Pelicans superstar believed his injuries this season were him being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

When I’m healthy, I’m a motherf***er. But I got to stay healthy. Unfortunately, it was two injuries I couldn’t control this year, but I’ll be back at it next year and see what happens.”

Davis added,

“I had no injuries this year where it was, ‘Damn, that’s AD’s fault. Someone falls into my leg, sprains my MCL. The same exact thing (Kevin Durant) had.”

After an embarrassing end to their 2021-22 campaign, Rob Pelinka and co have tumultuous off-season ahead of them, with an AD trade not being off the table.

Nonetheless, the Lakers big man is confident of his future with the franchise, hoping to make a strong comeback next season.