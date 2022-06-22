“That’s the kind of step back Ayesha Curry is teaching Stephen Curry!”: NBA Twitter reacts as a random lady attempts to kiss the FMVP during the GSW championship parade

During the Golden State Warriors championship parade in the Bay Area, a female fan got hold of Stephen Curry and attempted to kiss him.

After winning their 4th title in 6 finals appearances since 2015, the Golden State Warriors had wild celebrations at a club in Boston. A few days after, Stephen Curry and co. flew back to San Francisco to enjoy this incredible achievement with their fans.

The 2022 championship parade was wild, to say the least. Draymond Green was dropping F-bombs on national TV, Klay Thompson was out there knocking down fans, Jordan Poole brought out a water gun… and Curry was almost kissed by a random lady.

As bizarre as it sounds, this actually happened.

At a moment during the parade, a female supporter somehow got hold of Curry’s neck and tried taking advantage of the moment. She leaned in to give the 2022 Finals MVP a kiss, however, the superstar managed to avoid it.

This lady at the Warriors’ parade really tried to kiss Steph Curry. 😳 pic.twitter.com/vk2yAm35jM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as a random lady tried kissing Stephen Curry

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

If she did Ayesha would probably beat her ass — Antonio De la torre (@Antonio27444027) June 22, 2022

That’s right curry step back — Jaquan🤟🏾JAY (@JAYY_XJ) June 22, 2022

