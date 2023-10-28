“We Don’t Talk Much About Basketball”: De’Aaron Fox Describes Relationship With Stephen Curry After 114–122 Loss to Warriors

Apr 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball next to Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) in the second quarter during game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings seem to be an interesting rivalry that blossomed this past campaign. During their first meeting of the 2023-2024 season, the matchup didn’t disappoint. The Kings hosted the Stephen Curry-led Warriors at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with the latter grabbing a 122-114 win.

Steph Curry picked up right where he left off the previous game. The 6ft 2” guard was too much for the Kings’ defense to handle. Ultimately, playing a team-high 34:50 minutes, Curry concluded the night with 41 points on an extremely efficient 73.7/70/100 shooting split. This incredible outburst by Steph allowed the Bay Area side to grab their first win of the new campaign.

De’Aaron Fox was on the losing side but had an incredible performance. The 7th-year point guard stuffed the stat sheet – 39 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals – allowing his side to trim an 18-point deficit to 5 points within the final few minutes of the game.

Following their first loss of the season, Fox spoke about his relationship with Steph. Of course, the two players share a mutual respect. But, their bond goes way beyond the hardwood. Admitting that they do not talk much about basketball, the former Kentucky Wildcat also shared some details with NBCS:

“He (Steph) knows who he is and we don’t talk much about basketball whenever we are together. That’s just kinda not how our relationship is… Focus on a lot of things off the court. Obviously, we have a lot of respect for each other on the court and we’re going at each other on the court. But, off the court… You’re not talking about basketball most of the time.”

De’Aaron Fox becomes the first player to sign with the Curry brand

Much like Jordan and Nike, Stephen Curry was rewarded with his very own brand under the Under Armour umbrella. A couple of years after its conception, the Curry brand signed its first player – De’Aaron Fox.

Steph now becomes the first active player to have other active players signed with his brand. This is a testament to the two-time Most Valuable Player’s greatness.

Indulging in business together, this bond of theirs will help them create a stronger bond. Now that the two stars will be spending much more time together, the Kings-Warriors rivalry will also become much more interesting to keep an eye out for.