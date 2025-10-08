Caitlin Clark Not Putting On a Colts Jersey Doesn’t Surprise Fever Teammate Sophie Cunningham

Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As if anyone needed more proof that Caitlin Clark is one of a kind, it was made clear once again this weekend at the Indianapolis Colts game. Clark and most of her Indiana Fever teammates were on hand at Lucas Oil Stadium to be honored by the team for their recent WNBA semifinals run, and while they were there, they were given custom Colts jerseys with their names on the back.

Clark is a diehard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. She grew up in Iowa and has always been that way, so no, it’s not an act when you see her in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium living and dying with every play next to Taylor Swift.

Being presented with a Colts jersey posed a conundrum for Clark, or at least it would for most people. Graciously accept it and pose for some photos to make the hometown fans happy? Or smile and hold it up while retaining your membership card to Chiefs Kingdom?

Clark chose the latter, and her teammate Sophie Cunningham loved her for it.

On the latest episode of Show Me Something, Cunningham laughed as she said, “I am not surprised by it. Do you know what? Everyone is always trying to get her to wear something or do something, and for her to be like, ‘Meh, like I’m here but I’m gonna represent the Chiefs, baby!'”

Caitlin Clark and the Fever in the building for today’s Colt’s game pic.twitter.com/8kzIq7mlaZ — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) October 5, 2025

Clark is the biggest star athlete in Indiana right now, but she may still be sore over the Colts’ history with her favorite team. Despite the Chiefs being the most dominant team of the last decade, the Colts have won their last two meetings. She might also be remembering the epic 28-point comeback win engineered by Andrew Luck over her Chiefs in the 2014 playoffs.

That game would have occurred just before Clark’s 12th birthday, a formative time in any young person’s life, so it’s not surprise if it’s stuck with her.

Clark’s refusal to put on her gift brings to mind another lady that lives by her own code, Kylie Kelce. The lifelong Eagles fan refuses to wear any non-Eagles NFL gear. She didn’t even follow her husband Jason’s lead when he went all-in as a Chiefs fan in support of his brother Travis in last year’s playoffs, opting to put on a University of Cincinnati shirt (both Kelce brothers’ school).

Show Me Something cohost West Wilson summed up how cool Clark’s stance was by saying, “She hasn’t gone out and said, ‘I didn’t do this,’ but the internet is like, she’s a real one, and it’s just so good. So good.'”

Clark likely had a rough Monday night, as her Chiefs lost a heartbreaker to the Jaguars to fall to 2-3. This is unfamiliar territory for last year’s Super Bowl runner-up, as they didn’t lose their third game last year until the Super Bowl. We’ll see if they can turn it around and give one of their most famous fans something to cheer about when they host the Lions on Sunday night.