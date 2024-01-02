Despite Paying $96.83 Million Less in Salaries, Pacers Have Managed to Register 3 More Wins Than the Warriors This Season

The Indiana Pacers have been in incredible form this season, even making it to the Championship game of the recently concluded In-Season Tournament. The Pacers currently have a decent 18-14 record in the league, standing 6th in the Eastern Conference table. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors, arguably the most successful team in recent NBA history, have three fewer wins than Indiana, standing 11th in the Western Conference with a record of 15-17.

If we compare the payrolls of both teams on Spotrac, we would observe that the Pacers have managed to succeed despite spending $96.83 million less in salaries than the Warriors. This season, the Warriors flaunt a total cap of $226,403,468, compared to the Pacers’ $129,565,784.

The reason behind such a disparity is pretty simple. The Golden State Warriors’ roster includes some of the most seasoned veterans in the league, who have much higher earnings than the young players on the Indiana Pacers roster. The top 3 earners of the Pacers, Bruce Brown, Myles Turner, and Buddy Hield, all earn around $20,000,000; while the top 3 earners of the Warriors, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul, draw annual salaries ranging from $30,000,000 to $50,000,000

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will earn $51,915,615 this season, which is substantially higher than Tyrese Haliburton’s $5,634,257. Haliburton had signed a max rookie extension last year. But that will kick in from next season. Additionally, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will draw $43,219,440 and $22,321,429, respectively, this season.

To top it all off, Indiana has a remaining cap space of $6,455,216 compared to the Warriors’ -$90,382,468. It is a concerning thing that a team so immersed in luxury tax has failed to match expectations this season.

The Golden State Warriors have been in turmoil with their form this season. After extending Draymond Green‘s contract for four years on a $100,000,000 deal, Green’s recent spree of aggressions on the court has forced the league to suspend him indefinitely. The Warriors also face a looming concern regarding Klay Thompson’s impending contract extension while paying for the final years of Chris Paul’s contract.

Why are the Golden State Warriors lagging behind this season?

The Warriors have revamped their roster for this season but with veterans nearing the end of their prime, like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Chris Paul. Though these veterans have immense experience in bringing success to the team, things don’t seem to be clicking well for the Dubs.

In order to keep their dynastic core intact, the Warriors have been paying their veterans big money. But their contracts reflect their resume more than their current output. Even though Stephen Curry has been performing at an MVP-level like always, other Dubs veterans have mostly struggled with their form this season.

The Warriors’ bevy of problems started with Draymond Green’s suspension, followed by Klay Thompson failing to find his perfect rhythm early on in the season. Furthermore, Stephen Curry has also seen a recent decline in form, recording a rare negative plus-minus rating in his recent few games.

However, despite the mammoth differential in the two teams’ spending spree, the Indiana Pacers have emerged as a dark horse this season. The team tasted its first form of success this season by reaching the IST Finals, led by a young Tyrese Haliburton and Bruce Brown Jr.’s prior championship experience. Although the Pacers were overwhelmed by the Lakers in the Final, they have retained their resurgent form.