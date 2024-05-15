“All the Planets Alligned Completely”: Fred Vasseur Explains Why It was a No-brainer to Sign Lewis Hamilton

By signing Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season, Ferrari may have performed arguably the biggest driver swoop in F1 history. Fred Vasseur, who shares an old relationship with the seven-time World Champion reveals that the team couldn’t say no to Hamilton once he made himself available.

While speaking to La Reppublica, Vasseur said,

“All the planets aligned completely for once. I think it is a good opportunity for him and for us“.

In the same interview, the Frenchman also lauded Hamilton for being one of the greatest drivers in F1 history. He believes that Hamilton is similar to two-time Champion Fernando Alonso as they both have ample experience and know how to win titles.

He added how Hamilton will bring much more than just raw pace to Ferrari,

“He will also bring his knowledge outside the car, on how to approach the weekend. He is someone who knows how to put pressure on the team with the aim of achieving excellence. That will drive us a lot“.

The Stevenage-born driver has suffered due to the slump Mercedes entered in 2022. He hasn’t won a race since the year before that (Jeddah 2021), and is desperate for a shot at competing for an eighth World Championship.

For that, both he and Ferrari need to be on their A-game from 2025 onwards.

Can Lewis Hamilton achieve the unthinkable?

Hamilton is currently on level with Michael Schumacher with seven World Titles to his name. The Briton won his first title in 2008 with McLaren after which he won six with Mercedes; during the Brackley-based outfit’s dominant period between 2014 and 2020.

After heartbreakingly missing out on his record eighth title in 2021, Hamilton never got the opportunity to fight at the front again, owing to Mercedes’ difficulties. But it could all change for him following his Silver Arrows’ exit at the end of the year.

In 2026, with new regulation changes, Ferrari is expected to make tremendous strides. What remains to be seen is if the Maranello-based outfit is able to produce a Championship-winning car for him nor not.

If they do, chances at that the 39-year-old will break Schumacher’s record and stand clear at the summit.

He explained his keenness to achieve the same in a recent interview with CBS. Hamilton said that he’s not thinking about his future beyond F1 as he is desperate to win a record eighth title.