“We have a legitimate chance to compete for a championship”: Draymond Green breaks down the Warriors’ defensive strategies with ESPN’s Doris Burke

Draymond Green breaks down his defense with ESPN’s Doris Burke giving a chance to gather the basketball insights from the genius defender.

This season, the Golden State Warriors are back where they belong, at the top of the standings. People who have started watching basketball in the last decade or so are not used to seeing the Warriors where they were in the last two seasons.

Having the second-best record in the NBA (24-6) with just Phoenix Suns above them, the Warriors are having that same intensity in their matches as they had during their dynasty years from 2015-19.

Obviously, their free-flowing offense gets talked about much more than their defense, but it is the reason they won 3 championships in those Finals runs.

And who could talk about their offense or defense better than the initiator of it all, Draymond Green?

Draymond Green speaks Defense with Doris Burke

The Warriors forward sat down with ESPN’s Doris Burke in Green’s film room for a session to break down a few of their plays this season.

There’s arguably no one in the league right now who could play better team defense than the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year. One can even say that nobody can even break the game and talk about it like Green does.

Draymond Green Defense On Kevin Durant! 🔒 (2022 DPOY) pic.twitter.com/K7wrhjQfnk — ²³ (@PlayoffDraymond) November 17, 2021

It clears up how the 6-time All-NBA Defensive team member joins the TNT crew in the past. It’s not just because of his interest in broadcasting, it’s because of his genius that the best and most entertaining cast of analysts invites him to the show.

Hearing him explain why he left his man to go defend a Durant looking for a baseline pull-up or a driving Pascal Siakam just gives fans a perspective from where this basketball savant sees the game.

Stephen Curry is no doubt the most valuable Warrior every night on the court. Green is the architect behind many of Curry’s landmark performances.

The point forward of the Dubs dictates almost everything on both ends of the floor for the Warriors. He did it even when Kevin Durant was on the team for three seasons.

Nobody wants to imagine the day when the trio of Warriors would call it a day, but we’d be sure of getting to hear a genius on a nightly basis when that does happen.