“Jonathan Kuminga showed us how talented he is, how high his ceiling is!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr and Gary Payton II shower their rookie sensation with praise after huge showing against the Raptors

Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga gets praise from Steve Kerr and Gary Payton II after his performance tonight

A short-handed Golden State Warriors headed up North, as they matched up against the Toronto Raptors tonight. The Warriors decided to rest their veterans on the second night of the back-to-back.

Out for the Warriors against the Raptors tomorrow

-Steph Curry – rest

-Andrew Wiggins – left knee soreness

-Andre Iguodala – right knee management

-Draymond Green – Right hip tightness

-Otto Porter – Left foot management

-Jordan Poole: health and safety protocols. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2021

The players for the Warriors tonight were,

Players available for the Warriors tomorrow: Nemanja Bjelica Chris Chiozza

Jeff Dowtin Jr.

Jonathan Kuminga

Damion Lee

Kevon Looney

Moses Moody

Gary Payton II

Juan Toscano-Anderson — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) December 18, 2021

This Warriors team managed to score 100 points against the Raptors. Despite their efforts, they ended up losing the contest 119-100. Jonathan Kuminga stepped up tonight and made the best of his start. He scored 26 points, knocking down 4/6 of the triples he attempted.

Steve Kerr and Gary Payton II praise Jonathan Kuminga

Selected as the #7 pick in this year’s draft, Kuminga had made his way to the rotation because of his defensive intensity. However, his performances in the G-League were also in Kerr’s mind, as he decided to give the rookie a start tonight. It all worked out for the best, as Jonathan made the best of his start.

After the game, Steve Kerr couldn’t help but praise his rookie.

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga’s performance: “A dynamic athlete. Powerful, explosive, can get downhill. Great to see him knock down threes… he has to get more than one rebound… had 6 turnovers. Showed how talented he is, how high his ceiling is.” — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 19, 2021

More Steve Kerr on Kuminga: “In today’s game, to be a top level player, almost w/o exception, you have to be able to knock down perimeter shots. I want him shooting open threes, but I want him to recognize when to shoot, when to drive, when to pass.” — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 19, 2021

Gary Payton II also had a few words to add about the rook.

Gary Payton II on Kuminga: “I can see him being an elite two-way player. It’s just gonna take time.” — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 19, 2021

It is nice to see Kuminga get his shot, and then be appreciated for the same. He’s an exciting player, and has a long way to go in the league.