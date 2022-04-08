Basketball

“We haven’t seen a guy like LeBron James play at this level for this long, so loyalty..”: Kevin Durant and JJ Redick talk life cycle of NBA teams and championship aspirations

"We haven’t seen a guy like LeBron James play at this level for this long, so loyalty..": Kevin Durant and JJ Redick talk life cycle of teams and championship aspirations
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Man this kid can do it all": Shaquille O'Neal gives his flowers to Giannis Antetokounmpo for continuing to show an upward trend in his graph as a player
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"We haven’t seen a guy like LeBron James play at this level for this long, so loyalty..": Kevin Durant and JJ Redick talk life cycle of teams and championship aspirations
“We haven’t seen a guy like LeBron James play at this level for this long, so loyalty..”: Kevin Durant and JJ Redick talk life cycle of NBA teams and championship aspirations

Kevin Durant and JJ Redick talked about the “championship or bottoming out to build for…