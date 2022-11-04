“We Just Need to Start Loving Again!”: Shaquille O’Neal Offers Solution For Gun Violence, Pays Respects to Takeoff

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most popular names when it comes to NBA. The big man played for 19 seasons in the league, during which time he made his mark on the game. He is always regarded as one of the greatest.

After his retirement, Shaq has been working on several things. He works at TNT and has his own businesses, endorsement deals, and more. At the same time, he also is a DJ.

Every week, Shaq comes out with a new episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast. He talks about issues in and around the NBA, and sometimes they talk about things happening around the world. This week, he kicked off the podcast by paying his respect to Takeoff, who was brutally shot and murdered a few days ago.

Shaquille O’Neal tries to offer a solution to all the violence

As Shaq was paying his respects to Takeoff’s family, Nischelle Turner said that O’Neal was a solution-oriented person. Building on the same, she asked him what can we do. What can one do.

Shaq replied and said,

“One, we need to start changing our disposition. I can’t be a hypocrite. I’m a fighter, I like to fight, but not to the point where I want to take your life. We have to change our disposition. I remember in the old school, fight, next day like, ‘What’s up dude.'”

“I wish I had the solution, cause I would post it up saying, this is how you do, but we need to just start loving again. We need to start loving. We need to stop telling people what to do and what to believe and how to live. Ever since 14, I’ve just been loving people!”

As seen clearly, Shaq was deeply affected by what had happened and tried his best to convey that it should’ve never happened. This isn’t the first time that Shaq has talked about gun violence though.

Shaq’s stance on gun violence

Gun violence has become a major problem in the United States. Every month, we see several instances of mass shootings or school shootings. Gun violence has taken away a lot from the people, including a lot of talented artists as well.

Rappers we’ve lost to senseless violence: – Pop Smoke

– King Von

– Takeoff

– Nipsey Hussle

– Tupac

– Biggie

– Big L

– XXXTentacion

– Young Dolph

– PNB Rock

– JayDaYoungan

– Drakeo The Ruler

– Houdini

– MO3

– Doe B

– Smoke Dawg

– Bankroll Fresh And more…RIP 🕊 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) November 1, 2022

As a County Sheriff, Shaq once shared his solution to eradicate gun violence. According to the big man, we should increase police budgets and raise their footfall to reduce the same. While others may argue with his approach, at least he’s out there trying to find solutions. More people should join him and help become a part of the solution instead of the problem.

