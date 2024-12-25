mobile app bar

“We Lack Some Attributes”: Victor Wembanyama Looks Past Historic Christmas Performance, Reflects on Spurs’ Shortcomings

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“We Lack Some Attributes”: Victor Wembanyama Looks Past Historic Christmas Performance, Reflects on Spurs’ Shortcomings

Dec 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs returned to the NBA’s Christmas Day slate after eight years with Victor Wembanyama as the team’s key attraction. Taking on the Knicks at the Madison Square Garden, the Spurs put up a valiant fight, ultimately falling short 117-114.

Victor Wembanyama put up historic numbers for his NBA Christmas Day debut, recording 42 points with 18 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and a steal to go along with it. He became the third player after Wilt Chamberlain(45) and Tracy McGrady to record a 40-point performance in their Xmas debut.

At the same time, he became the third player after Wilt Chamberlain and Nikola Jokic to record a 40-point, 15-rebound game on Christmas. Despite the incredible individual performance, Wemby did not want to rest on his laurels after the game.

“I’m thinking about the game right now and just thinking, we’re close, but we lack some attributes,” said Wembanyama after the team’s loss.

The San Antonio Spurs had the game in their grasp with seven minutes left in the 4th. However, Mikal Bridges continued to make big shots and led the team past the Spurs. Once again, the young Spurs team couldn’t manage to close out the game in the clutch. However, Chris Paul did not want the Spurs to get the “young team” get-out-of-jail card. He wants the Spurs to shed the ‘young team’ mentality and take on the situation as pros.

Finishing off close games has been a troublesome aspect for the Spurs since last season. Many expected the team to be more organized in the clutch with CP3 on their roster, but that hasn’t been the case so far. The Spurs would like to get the bitter taste of defeat out of their mouths when they face off the Nets on Friday.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Share this article

Don’t miss these