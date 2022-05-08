“We literally have Draymond on our team, who has had multiple dirty plays in his career”: NBA Twitter trolls Klay Thompson reminding him of the 2017 DPOY and Zaza Pachulia

Warriors guard Klay Thompson believes there was no malicious intent behind the play involving Jordan Poole and Ja Morant.

The western conference semi-finals between the Warriors and Grizzlies is not only living up to its hype but seems to be getting personal off-late. Game Three at the Chase Center had the Dubs come out in full force, resulting in a blowout win against the visiting Grizzlies.

The two western conference contenders had a key member missing from their respective squads, with the Warriors having a much worse situation. A controversial incident took place during Game Two, involving Dillon Brooks indulging in a dirty play over Gary Payton II, costing the latter a fractured elbow.

Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow in GM2 after this foul by Dillon Brooks. Steve Kerr: “Brooks broke the code.” pic.twitter.com/6PSmIbqzmv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 4, 2022

On investigating the matter further, the NBA would decide to suspend Brooks for Game Three.

The NBA is suspending Dillon Brooks for Game 3 vs. Golden State on Saturday, the league announced Thursday. Brooks is suspended for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Warriors G Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury to Payton. pic.twitter.com/5RIFrgDMrt — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2022

Ja Morant limps back after Game Three.

Nonetheless, the drama wasn’t over with Game Three in San Francisco having a series of physical plays between the Warriors and Grizzlies. Things became ugly during a play involving Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggin double-teaming Morant.

No idea if anything will come of it. But the Grizzlies are clearly upset about Jordan Poole pulling Ja Morant’s knee before Morant left with an apparent knee injury.pic.twitter.com/rRr1OMcDWu — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) May 8, 2022

Unfortunately, Morant had to head to the locker room following the play, limping with an injured knee. What followed was members of both teams hurling accusations at each other. One of the most prominent responses came from Warriors veteran Klay Thompson, who had the following take on the matter.

Klay Thompson defends Jordan Poole in a Klay sort of way: “I don’t think he’s strong enough to affect somebody’s knee. But we’re not out there trying to hurt people or club people in the back of the head on a fast break. We play the game the right way.” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 8, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson defending Jordan Poole.

We literally have Draymond on our team, who has had multiple dirty plays in his career — Branden (@Jst_B_Easy716) May 8, 2022

Play what game the right way? MMA? pic.twitter.com/tN8zZiy8fX — AB (@WayToo6ixy) May 8, 2022

Mans teammate be kicking people in the groin but i guess that’s the right way to play — PapíJB (@Mr_JBennett) May 8, 2022

Well, one cannot advocate playing clean with Draymond on the roster, considering the history of the former DPOY.