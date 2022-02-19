“We made people laugh, that’s a positive!”: Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barnes have a wholesome reaction to their embarrassing performance in Clorox Clutch Challenge

Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey had a Shaqtin A Fool moment in the Clorox Clutch Challenge. However, they chose to look at the positives.

The all-star weekend is here and the fans already have some amazing moments from the rising star game last night. The format is completely revamped and new events like Clorox Clutch Challenge have been introduced.

Participating duos have to make 5 of the most clutch shots in NBA history. Although Desmond Bane and Tyrese Haliburton won the challenge, Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barned were the talk of the town.

The duo was unable to make Magic Johnson’s baby hook and missed 6 straight layups. NBA Twitter had a good laugh about it.

😂 Scottie Barnes & Tyrese Maxey went 0-6 from the layup spot!! pic.twitter.com/sYmVwfp13h — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 19, 2022

Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey are prepared to appear on Shaqtin A Fool

NBA chose just the right pair to mic up during the rising stars game. The duo gave fans many wholesome moments Friday night. During their introduction, Maxey and Barnes shared a hug and Twitter couldn’t get over it.

As it turns out Scottie had it planned even beforehand but Maxey was reluctant. But after their disastrous performance in the Clutch Challenge, Maxey wanted to hug it out with Scottie.

As their teams were eliminated in the earlier rounds of the Rising Star game, they got a chance to sit down and discuss their performance after the clutch challenge. The two laughed it out and Maxey said, “It was funny though, we made people laugh. Positive. We may have got some followers too.”

The two even anticipated being on Shaqtin A fool in the upcoming edition and they are absolutely right. Missing 6 uncontested layups as an NBA star will probably earn them the no.1 spot on Shaqtin next week.

