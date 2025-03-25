“We Pay Bills”: Dwyane Wade Confesses He Feels a Certain Way About Valentine’s Day

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade acknowledges the fans and cameras after a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade no longer believes Valentine’s Day is for him at his age. As a grown adult, he feels other responsibilities take precedence over the annual celebration of love.

Advertisement

On his The Why with Dwyane Wade podcast, the former Heat star chatted with his cohosts about adapting to changing times and mentioned that Valentine’s Day is something he’d be happy to give up to the younger generation.

The Hall of Fame shooting guard was very passionate in his stance. He went on an emotional tirade, downplaying the holiday’s importance for married couples.

“Let the kids have Valentine’s Day,” Wade said passionately. “We adults. We pay bills, we got car notes, we got gas.” Now in a marriage that has lasted over a decade and with five children under his guardianship, the Miami Heat legend has other priorities at this stage in his life.

Despite the 40-year-old’s seeming aversion to Valentine’s Day, he hasn’t always had such disdain for it. In fact, Wade has publicly celebrated the special occasion in the past with both his wife, Gabrielle Union, and his daughters.

Dwyane Wade didn’t always dismiss Valentine’s Day

Dwyane Wade has completely flipped the switch on his feelings regarding Valentine’s Day. Just three years ago, he sent a special message to his two daughters when he took them on the date. Wade posted individual photos of both Zaya and Kaavia on Instagram, taking time to show love to each of them.

“Happy Valentines Day! Daddy Loves you,” Wade wrote to Zaya with a pair of pink heart emojis. Wade also wrote “Happy Valentine’s Day Daddy Girl,” alongside a snap of Kaavia, proving that the 13-time All-Star has indeed celebrated the holiday in the not-so-distant past.

Even this year, Wade orchestrated a heartwarming “Love Day” for Union and Kaavia to celebrate Valentine’s last month. The mother-daughter duo had the opportunity to paint special masterpieces, with both deciding to paint red hearts, an image that clearly meant a lot to them.

While Wade himself wasn’t involved, Union gave her husband all the credit for setting up an important bonding experience for her and Kaavia. “The best Valentine’s Day yet! Mommy and @kaaviajames Valentine’s Day planned by @dwyanewade,” Union posted on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade may have just been trying to fit in with the guys when he went on his dismissive tirade about Valentine’s Day because the 16-year veteran clearly still finds ways to celebrate the women in his life whenever the opportunity presents itself.