“We said ‘shoot the ball’ and Ben Simmons wants to skip town?”: Charles Barkley roasts the Sixers’ star over his demand to be traded away from Philadelphia

NBA Analyst Charles Barkley talks about Ben Simmons and how his reluctance to shoot resulted in him demanding a trade away

The current NBA offseason has been very happening but very stale at the same time. There has been a lot of talk about a lot of stars making moves, but most of them did not fruition. There were talks about Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard moving on from their franchises and demanding trades, but that never happened.

Another major rumor that had been going around since the Sixers got knocked out has been Ben Simmons’s trade rumors. To say the Sixers’ guard underperformed this postseason would be an understatement. He may have cost the Sixers the best shot they had at a ring in a long time. After all that happened, it was a common conception that Simmons would be traded this offseason. However, Daryl Morey is asking too much in exchange, leading to teams losing interest. Recently, Simmons demanded a trade from the Sixers and refused to attend the team’s training camp.

Charles Barkley goes off on Ben Simmons for demanding a trade

Ben Simmons signed a 5 year, $177 million rookie supermax extension last season. However, one year in his contract, Simmons wants out of Philly. After all that happened during the season, there was bound to be some conflict amongst the team. However, Ben refuses to report to team camp, and is ready to be traded to any team away from the Sixers.

This did not sit right with former Sixer Charles Barkley. He was on The Mike Missanelli Show, where he talked about Simmons and his trade demand.

“So let me get this straight. We liked you enough to give you $200 million. The only thing we ask is you is be a good basketball player. We’re just saying ‘shoot the ball’ and he’s mad and wants to leave town? This is total B.S.”

With his latest move, Simmons has started losing any sympathy people had for him. As the new season approaches, it would be interesting to see how Daryl Morey handles this situation.