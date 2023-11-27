“We Should Not Be Down 26”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues ‘Stern’ Warning To Bucks Following Narrow Win Over Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the now-4-12 Portland Trail Blazers. Going into the game, most expected the Greek Freak and his crew to come away with an easy win, in lieu of the Blazers’ struggles this season. However, Portland had a massive 26-point lead very early on in the contest.

Advertisement

The Bucks scratched and clawed away at the lead, as time wore on. Almost as if encapsulating their success at doing so, Damian Lillard even hit a clutch step-back three to tie the game with just 2:55 left to go in the game. On the back of that, Milwaukee eventually secured the 102-108 victory.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1728910090990915934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Most fans likely exited the arena relieved that their side had secured a win, albeit an unnecessarily hard-fought one. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not left pleased, despite the result. Speaking to a reporter after the game, here is what he said, as per Eric Nehm‘s X (formerly Twitter) post.

“Sometimes, we just make it tough on ourselves…We just make it tough. We could start the game like that. We should not be down 26 and then try to win the game. That takes a toll on your body, but I’m happy that we were able to win.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/eric_nehm/status/1728936887409369581?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With Antetokounmpo actively looking to win it all once again, his standards for what is acceptable for his team have predictably gone up. Still, it’s hard to blame him. Given the competitor he is, this attitude was only predictable for those around him. And considering that the players are starting to find their groove, it likely won’t be long before everyone lives up to his expectations.

Advertisement

Damian Lillard on playing his former side for the first time

Since his arrival in Milwaukee, this contest was the first time Lillard faced his former team. Having scored 31 points on 33.3% overall shooting, he stood by with Bally Sports after the game, to give his thoughts on facing his old teammates.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BallySportWI/status/1728918116837536063?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“It was a weird feeling. … Once we started playing it obviously wasn’t friendly.”

Lillard admitted that he even considered going into the away locker room prior to the game, but eventually decided against it. Perhaps that was a good decision since his now-opponents clearly didn’t come out there for a reunion. After a very hard-fought game, however, it was the favorites that came away with the victory.