“We Should’ve Won”: Having Called Dennis Rodman Delusional, HOF Legend Recalls Larry Bird’s ‘Cocky Prediction’ in 1988

Dominique Wilkins recently appeared in an interview with DJ Vlad, revealing some interesting stories from his playtime. In part 10 of the interview, Wilkins recalled the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics, where Larry Bird made a bold prediction about the Atlanta Hawks’ loss in Game 7. The Hawks had just lost the Game 6 of the series, bringing the tally to 3-3. Hence, it was paramount for the Hawks to clinch Game 7 to win the NBA title. Wilkins recalls this incident moments after he called Dennis Rodman delusional for doubting Larry Bird’s capabilities.

Advertisement

The 1988 Eastern Conference semifinals between the Hawks and the Celtics is still considered one of the most iconic playoff series ever. Game 7 of this series witnessed Larry Bird’s shooting prowess exemplified, helping the Celtics clinch the series. Bird’s final winning shot against the Hawks is still regarded as one of the most iconic moments in NBA playoffs history.

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins reveals Larry Bird’s bold prediction

The 1988 ECSF between the Hawks and the Celtics was one of the best-contested playoffs in NBA history. It witnessed two legends of the game, Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins, giving it all for their team in contention for the NBA title.

Advertisement

After the Hawks lost the Game 6 of the series, Larry Bird made a bold prediction that further fired Wilkins and his teammates. While speaking to the press, the Celtics legend cockily remarked that the Atlanta Hawks were guaranteed to lose the deciding Game 7.

Reading about this later, Wilkins was beyond infuriated and gave a solid pep-talk to his teammates to give their all for this series. And so did Larry Bird, from the other end of the Celtics locker room. Here is how Wilkins described the heat of the moment 35 years later.

“We had a great team. We really did. And we blew our opportunity with the Celtics in Game 6. We should have won that series in six games. Tough shot at the end of the game that got the win for them. Bird, at the end of the game, made a bold prediction to the press that you know, ‘Atlanta blew their opportunity. I am guaranteeing the win in Boston. And I remember seeing that article, and I remember we’re in Boston, coming out of the locker room and I stopped. And I said to my teammate, ‘We gonna win this bleep bleep game. If you ain’t ready to fight, you ain’t ready to go to war, don’t come out.’ I said, ‘Whoever go into me tonight gonna have a long night.’ Unfortunately, Larry Bird was telling his teammates the same thing down the other end. But it’s set up for one of the greatest shootouts in the history of the seventh game. And, I just never seen anybody hit shots like that, down the strech of a game. And we went shot for shot, so it came down really to the last basket who’s gonna win that series. I remember he said it, I was taking the ball out of balance, he said, ‘We both deserve to win this game but unfortunately, one of us got it gone.’ That’s the biggest spec I think you can get from any great player, especially under those circumstances you’re fighting to win game seven.”

Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins matched shot for shot, making the game intensely difficult for either team to win. The Celtics won by a narrow margin of two points, with the game seven results being 118-116 in favor of Boston. However, what sets aside Bird and Wilkins as great players is their mutual respect for each other. Dominique Wilkins is ready to counter anyone who disagrees with Larry Bird being a great player, transcending NBA eras and generations, even Rodman.

Advertisement

Dominique Wilkins once revealed Larry Bird to be a vicious trash-talker

Trash-talking is an art that almost every great NBA legend has mastered in their own way. Apart from dominating a game physically, being one-up against your opponents by exerting psychological pressure always helps you win essential games. Larry Bird understood the art of smack-talking well, and Dominique Wilkins affirms this.

Recalling instances from his rookie season, Dominique Wilkins recalled Larry Bird to be a vicious trash talker against him. When rookie Wilkins went to shake hands with Bird, the Celtics legend refused and shot a straight three on Wilkins guarding him.

Furthermore, Bird would also taunt Wilkins for dropping 30 points against him, ending the game with 38 points. However, Wilkins understood as a rookie that he had to pay his ‘dues’ against the veterans of the game.