“Larry Bird Could Play in Any Era”: Michael Jordan’s ‘Slam Dunk’ Rival Brutally Dissects Delusional Dennis Rodman’s Take on Celtics Legend

Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins’ epic slam dunk battles and rivalry are still considered a few of the most epic ones in the history of the NBA. The former Atlanta Hawks star recently appeared on Vlad TV to criticize the comments of his league contemporary Dennis Rodman on Larry Bird. While Rodman believes Bird would not be a perfect fit in today’s era of the league, Wilkins takes a firm stand in favor of Bird’s prowess as a player. Contradicting Rodman, Wilkins believes that Larry Bird can fit in and dominate in any era of the league.

Dominique Wilkins appeared just a few weeks after Dennis Rodman’s comments on Vlad TV. Wilkins seems to have strong opinions against Rodmnan’s points, even calling the Bulls legend ‘delusional’ for his takes and outlooks on basketball.

Dominique Wilkins slams Dennis Rodman’s opinion on Bird

Larry Bird was a force beyond reckoning during Dominique Wilkins and Dennis Rodman’s playing careers. ‘The Hick from French Lick’ had redefined the forward position and was a three-time NBA champion, a three-time Finals MVP, and three-time league MVP during his era. Calling him unfit for today’s era of the NBA would be an insult, Wilkins opines. Larry Bird’s talents are transcendental, which could fit with any era of the NBA. Contradicting Dennis Rodman’s opinion on Larry Bird, Wilkins said,

“You know, I respect Dennis. I respect Dennis. Know Dennis’ worth. But that’s delusional. Larry Bird could play in any era and do the same thing he did now here. It can handle him. Today’s players could not handle him. Period.”

Moving forward in the interview, DJ Vlad asked Wilkins about JJ Redick’s recent comments about Larry Bird’s shooting prowess and physicality. As per Redick, although Bird was a top-five shooter, he would not have the physicality required to match up in today’s league era. Ridiculing Redick’s opinion, Wilkins dismisses him by calling him ‘stupid.’

“He’s stupid. I mean it’s the most stupid comment cause Larry Bird played in the most physical era ever. He’s 6’10”, almost 6’11” . He was physical himself to say that he wouldn’t be able to play in this league. Because this league, physical’s like ‘What league are you watching?’ Physicality is gone, it’s not like it was back then. And it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just times change. And for JJ Reddick to say stuff like this, it’s the most idiotic thing I’ve ever heard.”

Conversely, Rodman believed that if Larry Bird played in today’s era, he would soon be playing in foreign leagues, such as in Europe. What the Worm fails to reckon is how some of the current league’s best players are all from Europe, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic. Perhaps, for Bird, playing in the current era of European basketball might have been the best of tests for his physicality.

Clearly, Wilkins seemed highly annoyed about the comments made by Rodman and JJ Redick, undermining the game of Larry Bird. He remarked JJ Redick’s opinion was “stupid and selfish”, visibly showing his firm stance supporting Larry Bird. Only those who have played against Larry know the incredible player that he was, alongside his epic rivalry with the Lakers’ Magic Johnson.

Michael Jordan admitted losing to Dominique Wilkins in the 1988 Slam Dunk contest

Michael Jordan was renowned for his flashy 360 dunks, which made him the poster boy for endorsements such as Nike. However, the Atlanta Hawks star Dominique Wilkins came up as a worthy competitor for Michael when performing the most acrobatic dunks.

After losing to Wilkins in the 1985 dunk contest, Michael defeated Wilkins in dunking during the 1988 All-Star Weekend. However, as Wilkins later revealed, Michael told the Hawks star how he should have won the contest. As a promise to reward Wilkins for his efforts, MJ offered to pay Wilkins his slam dunk award cheque, which he never actually did. Perhaps Dominique Wilkins is among the few lucky persons to whom MJ let his guard down in accepting defeat.