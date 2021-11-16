“We suck, we’re not playing like title contenders”: Anthony Davis keeps it a buck following Lakers’ horrendous blowout loss at Staples against DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls

Anthony Davis proclaims that the Los Angeles Lakers suck and aren’t playing like title contenders to start the 2022 NBA season off.

With LeBron James out due to an abdominal strain, the Los Angeles Lakers have been piling onto the losses. Carmelo Anthony seems to have cooled off after what seemed like a legitimate ‘6th man of the year’ campaign was starting to take form and Frank Vogel has been catching a ton of flack for his lack of defensive adjustments.

Anthony Davis, being the All-NBA talent that he is, is the only saving grace for the Lakers as of now but that’s only when he’s on the court. Last night’s encounter against the Chicago Bulls saw AD pick up his 2nd technical foul late in the 3rd quarter, leading to a swift ejection following a dispute with the ref.

Felt as though Davis being out on the floor wasn’t all too effective either way as the purple and gold managed to score a measly 12 points in the third quarter, which led to their eventual blowout loss.

Anthony Davis goes off on the Lakers’ struggles.

Anthony Davis took to his post-game media availability to talk about the Los Angeles Lakers and their lack of offensive and defensive versatility. To start off his monologue on what the 17x champs have not been able to do, he simply remarked, “We suck.”

AD would go on to harp about the fact that the Lakers seem to collapse in the 3rd quarter of games that are within arm’s reach of them. Of the 30 teams, the Lakers average about 25 points in the third quarter which is good enough to make them the 14th highest scoring team in this 12 minute period.

This should be taken with a grain of salt for two reasons however: this 14th position of theirs is much closer to the 30th positioned Houston Rockets and their field goal percentage in the third is one of the worst in the league at 41.4%.