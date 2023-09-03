HomeSearch

“Weak Roster to the World Cup”: Gilbert Arenas Brings Out Receipts as Team USA Takes a Hard Loss Against Lithuania

Utathya Ghosh
|Published September 03, 2023

"Weak Roster to the World Cup": Gilbert Arenas Brings Out Receipts as Team USA Takes a Hard Loss Against Lithuania

Gilbert Arenas and Team USA
Credit: USA TODAY Sports and Twitter (usabasketball)

After Team USA’s recent devastating loss against Lithuania, Gilbert Arenas took to social media to ‘show receipts’ of an earlier prediction. Arenas shared a video from the August 9th episode of his podcast, Gil’s Arena. In the clip, he was seen predicting the struggles of the current Team USA roster. 

Team USA’s 104-110 defeat at the hands of Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup was a bitter pill to swallow. The loss came despite Anthony Edwards’ remarkable performance. The Timberwolves guard, who recently signed a bumper new $260 million deal, scored 35 points.

Gilbert Arenas believes Team USA’s FIBA World Cup roster is weak

Hours after the loss, Arenas made waves by resharing a clip from his podcast. In this video, he minced no words, delivering a scathing critique of the Team USA roster, branding it as nothing short of an “F” grade.

“This is probably F list compared to what’s in the NBA,” he declared.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1698354744505536809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On Twitter, he remarked,

“Team USA took that weak roster to the World Cup, and look what happened.” 

This wasn’t the only time Arenas criticized the roster of Team USA. 

Arenas has thrashed Team USA before

Arenas didn’t hold back when he referred to Team USA as a “sorry-ass group.” His assessment was unapologetically candid, as he critiqued the attitude of certain star players on the FIBA World Cup roster.

Commenting on the team, he said: 

“You see the list they got? Sorry, a** group… It’s cool for some of the guys who got there… You have star players who do not want to participate… You just automatically say he is not going to fit our style.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvnVbWwulDi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In the aftermath of Team USA’s shocking loss and Arenas’ unapologetic analysis, questions linger about the state of American basketball on the global stage. 

Share this article

About the author

Utathya Ghosh

Utathya Ghosh

I'm Utathya, the resident basketball wordsmith and editor extraordinaire at The SportsRush's NBA section. When it comes to writing about the NBA, I've got the authority of a referee with a whistle and the flair of a player with a killer crossover. My love affair with the NBA has been going strong for a solid 8+ years, and trust me, it's been a wild ride. From buzzer-beating shots to mind-boggling dunks, I've witnessed it all. And through it all, one player has captured my heart and handles like no other: Kyrie Irving. That man's got moves that make me question the laws of physics. But enough about my favorite player. Let's talk about my natural talent for writing. They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but when it comes to basketball, my words are like three-point bombs that leave you in awe. I've got a knack for capturing the intensity of the game, the drama of the locker room, and the passion of the fans, all while keeping it entertaining and relatable. So, whether you're a die-hard fan or just getting your feet wet in the world of basketball, join me on this court of words as we dive into the thrilling world of the NBA. From epic comebacks to mind-blowing trades, I've got the inside scoop and the witty commentary to keep you hooked. Get ready for a slam dunk of articles that'll have you shouting "swish" with every read!

Read more from Utathya Ghosh