“Weak Roster to the World Cup”: Gilbert Arenas Brings Out Receipts as Team USA Takes a Hard Loss Against Lithuania

After Team USA’s recent devastating loss against Lithuania, Gilbert Arenas took to social media to ‘show receipts’ of an earlier prediction. Arenas shared a video from the August 9th episode of his podcast, Gil’s Arena. In the clip, he was seen predicting the struggles of the current Team USA roster.

Advertisement

Team USA’s 104-110 defeat at the hands of Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup was a bitter pill to swallow. The loss came despite Anthony Edwards’ remarkable performance. The Timberwolves guard, who recently signed a bumper new $260 million deal, scored 35 points.

Gilbert Arenas believes Team USA’s FIBA World Cup roster is weak

Hours after the loss, Arenas made waves by resharing a clip from his podcast. In this video, he minced no words, delivering a scathing critique of the Team USA roster, branding it as nothing short of an “F” grade.

Advertisement

“This is probably F list compared to what’s in the NBA,” he declared.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1698354744505536809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On Twitter, he remarked,

“Team USA took that weak roster to the World Cup, and look what happened.”

This wasn’t the only time Arenas criticized the roster of Team USA.

Advertisement

Arenas has thrashed Team USA before

Arenas didn’t hold back when he referred to Team USA as a “sorry-ass group.” His assessment was unapologetically candid, as he critiqued the attitude of certain star players on the FIBA World Cup roster.

Commenting on the team, he said:

“You see the list they got? Sorry, a** group… It’s cool for some of the guys who got there… You have star players who do not want to participate… You just automatically say he is not going to fit our style.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvnVbWwulDi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In the aftermath of Team USA’s shocking loss and Arenas’ unapologetic analysis, questions linger about the state of American basketball on the global stage.