“Wear Sabrina 1s For the Entire Year”: Sabrina Ionescu Confesses Being Floored by Jrue Holiday’s Decision to Endorse Her Shoes

New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu recently talked about her experience with her first signature shoes, in an interview with Boardroom. The 26-year-old thanked the NBA superstar for wanting to wear her shoes and claimed that she regularly watches games to figure out details about the particular version that players wear.

Ionescu claimed that she had been touched by the kind of positive reception the shoes have received, and ended up mentioning Boston Celtics’ Jrue Holiday in particular. “Every time the Celtics play, I’m tuned in and trying to figure out what pair he’s wearing because I like some of his colorways and want some of them in my size, too,” she said.

Ionescu went on to reveal that she had followed Jrue’s wife, Lauren Holiday’s journey with the US Soccer team as well. “I know his wife Lauren’s story and where his heart is at in supporting women’s sports. He was one of the first from the NBA that wanted to wear Sabrina 1s for the entire year,” she said, expressing her gratitude.

Ionescu then mentions several other NBA superstars who have also been seen wearing her signature shoe in recent months. She suggested that she was close with Mikal Bridges, and thanked the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Brunson as well.

“I’ve also seen a lot of Brooklyn Nets wearing them, like my guy Mikal Bridges. Jalen Brunson from the Knicks and Jordan Clarkson from the Jazz, too. For the whole last month, it’s been nice to see the popularity of the shoe grow organically, where men just want to wear the shoes and are requesting them,” Ionescu revealed.

Being only the 12th WNBA player to get her own signature shoe line, Ionescu appears well aware of the kind of achievement that she has managed. A 2-time All-Star Ionescu is still looking for her first ring and will get her third straight All-Star appearance if she manages it this season as well.

Jrue Holiday is particularly fond of how women approach sports

Holiday, as Ionescu claimed, has regularly supported women’s rights and is known to have made comprehensive contributions to related initiatives. Recently, according to JustWomensSports, Holiday claimed that he was fond of the way women generally approached sports in general.

Speaking alongside his wife Lauren, Jrue claimed that while men tend to not give their all at all times, that was not true when it came to women.

“I just feel like they play the game better, like they play it harder all the time. The way that you all play, the way that you all train its always, like, 100 percent all the time. And I would say for men, it’s not always like that. So going to watch her play or even watching y’all play, it’s fun to watch because I feel like that’s the way the game should be played,” he said, claiming that he found it enjoyable to watch women sports as well.

Hence, the player obviously will have no qualms about wearing Ionescu’s signature shoes as well, especially if he ends up liking the overall fit.