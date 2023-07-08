Sabrina Ionescu Joins Kobe Bryant As NBA 2K24 Cover Athlete 4 Months After Getting Signature Shoes on $24M Nike Deal

Sabrina Ionescu entered the WNBA as a highly touted prospect in 2020 and has lived up to the expectations to date. In the three years she has played in the league, she has impressed fans and analysts alike. Four months after launching her signature shoes with Nike, she continues to make waves in her career. Recently, she joined her idol and guru ‘Kobe Bryant‘ on the cover of NBA 2K24.

On March 16th, 2023, Nike revealed their latest signature line with the WNBA phenomenon, and it will be named the Nike Sabrina 1s. The signature shoes come after Sabrina signed a deal with Nike in April 2020 worth 24 million dollars. With this achievement, the New York Liberty Guard set her name beside some of the greatest sportswomen in the world.

Sabrina Ionescu graces the cover of NBA 2K24

NBA 2k released the cover of their latest edition of the game two months before launch. Every year fans wait in anticipation of the superstars who will grace the cover. The announcement brings a lot of pride amongst the players as well. Sabrina Ionescu has just been added to the list of players, as she will represent the WNBA by gracing the cover.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1677334580909469697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The WNBA star has also featured in the latest crossplay trailer released by the developers alongside Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Angel Reese. The much-anticipated game will also feature Kobe Bryant on the cover.

The decision will serve as a heartwarming tribute to the late NBA superstar.

Sabrina Ionescu signs contract extension

Ionescu has been having an amazing couple of months with her signature shoe line with Nike being succeeded by the news of her contract extension. The New York Liberty Guard has agreed to a 2-year extension worth $410,060.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AllThingsWNBA/status/1658160438851383317?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This guarantees her presence with the team till 2026, post which she will become a free agent. The contract falls short of the max or super-max extension she was eligible for. However, it still is a considerable pay raise for the young player.