Basketball

“Well, Chuck you know the law of gravity”: Draymond Green schools the TNT analyst for accusing him of pulling Brandon Clarke’s jersey

"Well, Chuck you know the law of gravity": Draymond Green schools the TNT analyst for accusing him of pulling Brandon Clarke's jersey
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I’d rather have Stephen Curry over Ja Morant in this series!": Stephen A Smith announces his player of choice between Grizzlies and Warriors' stars
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Well, Chuck you know the law of gravity": Draymond Green schools the TNT analyst for accusing him of pulling Brandon Clarke's jersey
“Well, Chuck you know the law of gravity”: Draymond Green schools the TNT analyst for accusing him of pulling Brandon Clarke’s jersey

Warriors forward Draymond Green addresses his recent Game One ejection against the Grizzlies with the…