“Well, Chuck you know the law of gravity”: Draymond Green schools the TNT analyst for accusing him of pulling Brandon Clarke’s jersey

Warriors forward Draymond Green addresses his recent Game One ejection against the Grizzlies with the cast of Inside the NBA.

Game One of the western conference semi-finals between the Warriors and Grizzlies lived up to its expectations. The Dubs stole one on the road, with some clutch defensive plays by the Splash Brothers. However, the talking point of the game was Draymond Green’s ejection.

The former DPOY was assessed with a flagrant 2 foul against Brandon Clarke, resulting in Green being ejected in the final minutes of the second quarter. The official call led to several polarizing views, dividing the social media and the so-called analysts.

Draymond Green was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/QPYnODEXt1 — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2022

Warriors react to Draymond Green’s ejection from Game 1 vs. Grizzlies for Flagrant Foul 2 pic.twitter.com/9BnbcAMv64 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 1, 2022

Fortunately for the Warriors, they ended up winning the game despite not having the services of Green. It was recently reported that the NBA would not be reducing Green’s flagrant two call. Nonetheless, the three-time champion seemed rather amused by the decision, taking to social media.

Draymond Green’s Flagrant Foul 2 will not be reduced by the NBA a league spokespearson told @ShamsCharania and @anthonyVslater.@Money23Green reacted to the decision on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/amlez8LPcN — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) May 2, 2022

Now part of the TNT group, Green would address the controversial call with the cast of Inside the NBA.

Draymond Green opens up on his controversial ejection in Game One.

There is no denying that Green is one of the most elite defenders in the recent era. However, his style of play could get rough at times, something for which he continues to endure the consequences.

In what many believe, the 2016 NBA Finals would have been a different story hadn’t it been for Green’s suspension in Game Five. Nevertheless, the three-time champion has stuck to his style of play and is the soul of the Warriors team.

Having donned the hat of a part-time analyst, Green caught up with the cast of Inside the NBA to give an insight into his recent ejection in Game One against the Grizzlies.

Did you pull his shirt down? asked Shaq, to which Green responded with the following answer.

“No I didn’t pull his shirt down, I stopped him from getting an And 1.”

When prodded further by Charles Barkley, Green elaborated.

“You didn’t pull his jersey?” The Inside crew gets @Money23Green‘s take on his flagrant 2 ejection from Game 1 vs. the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/YUeHKgKwIx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 2, 2022

“Well, Chuck you know the law of gravity, if he tries to jump up this way and my hand is caught in his jersey this way, it’s automatically gonna come down the opposite way. But I didn’t yank his jersey.”

With Green’s ejection finding itself as the subject of debate across all media platforms, the four-time All-Star needs to exercise caution, as an accumulation of these fouls could lead to a suspension, with Dubs fans not wanting to revisit the 2016 Finals situation.

