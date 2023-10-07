“We’ll Get Pounced On”: Kevin Durant Delves into the Harsh Reality of Underachieving Amidst 2024 Title Expectations for Devin Booker and Company

The Phoenix Suns have emerged as one of the front-runners to win the NBA Championship in the 2021-24 season this summer. Though teams like the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors have proven their pedigree on the hardwood, Phoenix, with their recent trades, easily has one of the most dazzling rosters in the Western Conference. The Suns traded for Bradley Beal this off-season and even added important pieces like Jusuf Nurkic, forward Nassir Little(from Portland), guards Grayson Allen (from Milwaukee), and Keon Johnson (from the Blazers).

Kevin Durant, who was recently on SiriusXM NBA Radio, told the show host that he understands that the expectations from the squad are ‘Championship or bust’. Durant further went on to elaborate how playing on such a well-constructed team with plenty of star power always triggers the expectation to win every game and to get a Championship by the end of the season.

Kevin Durant understands the expectations on the loaded Phoenix Suns team

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns recently had their media day. Toward the end of the Media Day session, Durant sat down with SiriusXM NBA Radio to talk candidly about his team and the expectations for the team this upcoming season. Upon being asked if a Championship is the goal this season, KD replied:

“I don’t even look at seasons like that. I understand that it is part of the expectations and the talent level we have on our team. But I don’t even look at it like that. It goes without saying, I always feels like we should be winning every game and the Championship is always the goal. But I don’t talk about it. The development of our team, seeing where we are, and seeing how we can come together, how quickly we can come together, I think that’s the most important thing. We will see what happens. Obviously if we don’t win a title, we’ll get pounced on, like you said. But like individually, as players, we are looking to get better and do our jobs the best we can do.”

It is clear from his comments that the Slim Reaper understands the expectations on him and Devin Booker this season, especially after failing to make a deep playoff run last year with a star-studded lineup. Coming into a “Championship or Bust” season, the expectations are at an all-time high for the squad, as they currently possess four All-NBA Caliber members on their team.

KD, who is the only member of the team to ever win a Championship, understands that losing isn’t an option from here, and if the team fails, everyone will “pounce on them”. The Phoenix Suns would like to avoid last season’s fate, which saw them have an early exit, after they went down to the eventual Champs, the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Suns show off the elite scoring line-up for the upcoming season

Last year’s loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets definitely motivated the Phoenix Suns front office to exceed themselves this summer. Since then, the team has added Bradley Beal to give the Suns a new Big Three. The addition of Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic has put the Phoenix Suns in a different league of their own. The firepower of the squad is truly unmatched, as they have Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Eric Gordan, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic all in their starting line-up.

Nurkic was even recently asked what he felt about his new team, to which he responded very positively, telling reporters during media day that, ” I look at yesterday and today, I’m coming down the floor and Devin Booker has the ball. I’m running and playing pick and roll with D-Book, but on the corner, I got KD and Bradley Beal, I’m saying, ‘God Damn!’. It’s kinda crazy when you think about it!”

The upcoming NBA season is definitely going to be one for the ages. With more than three Superteams forming this off-season, it would be interesting to see how the season plays out, as injuries and chemistry issues are something that no team can really account for.