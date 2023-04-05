HomeSearch

“We’ll Go to Obamas”: LSU’s Angel Reese Stubbornly Breaks Down Jill and Joe Biden’s Olive Branch After Botched Prediction

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 05/04/2023

"We'll Go to Obamas": LSU's Angel Reese Stubbornly Breaks Down Jill and Joe Biden's Olive Branch After Botched Prediction

Credits: USA Today

Shaquille O’Neal may have had a prolific career in the NBA, but his college career was nothing to sneeze at either. Sure, in the league, the man was the strongest guy around. But during his time at LSU? He was so good at using his body weight, you’d have thought he is some kind of fictional monster from ancient times.

Alas, all that is in the past now. That said, as you’d expect, he still has some serious love for his alma mater. And apparently, that’s especially so for LSU’s women’s basketball team’s top scorer, Angel Reese.

Speaking of the college player though, she and her team recently won the NCAA championship, a very admirable achievement. However, it’s what has come after it that has rubbed countless fans the wrong way. Especially what she did very recently, and her reasons for it.

 

Angel Reese turns down going to Jill Biden’s house due to a seemingly petty reason

Before the start of the NCAA tournament, Joe Biden did not have LSU winning the tournament. Like many others, he had chosen certain other teams to win. It doesn’t seem like the kind of thing that had any malicious intent behind it. And yet, it is something she has taken serious offense to.

So, when Jill Biden invited LSU to her house, she had quite a bit to say while still seething from earlier comments. Take a look at it in the tweet below.

“We’ll go to the Obamas”

We won’t lie, this is beyond petty. And not the good kind. If the only reason that you are treating a person with such hate, is that they didn’t pick you to win, you need to grow up. Not everyone is going to choose you. You’ve already won the battle. Now just be a gracious winner.

That said, how does the Twitter community at large feel about this? Do they agree with us? Or is this all justified in their eyes?

 

How did Twitter react to Angel Reese’s comments?

Share this article
About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta