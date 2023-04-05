“We’ll Go to Obamas”: LSU’s Angel Reese Stubbornly Breaks Down Jill and Joe Biden’s Olive Branch After Botched Prediction

Shaquille O’Neal may have had a prolific career in the NBA, but his college career was nothing to sneeze at either. Sure, in the league, the man was the strongest guy around. But during his time at LSU? He was so good at using his body weight, you’d have thought he is some kind of fictional monster from ancient times.

Alas, all that is in the past now. That said, as you’d expect, he still has some serious love for his alma mater. And apparently, that’s especially so for LSU’s women’s basketball team’s top scorer, Angel Reese.

Speaking of the college player though, she and her team recently won the NCAA championship, a very admirable achievement. However, it’s what has come after it that has rubbed countless fans the wrong way. Especially what she did very recently, and her reasons for it.

Angel Reese turns down going to Jill Biden’s house due to a seemingly petty reason

Before the start of the NCAA tournament, Joe Biden did not have LSU winning the tournament. Like many others, he had chosen certain other teams to win. It doesn’t seem like the kind of thing that had any malicious intent behind it. And yet, it is something she has taken serious offense to.

So, when Jill Biden invited LSU to her house, she had quite a bit to say while still seething from earlier comments. Take a look at it in the tweet below.

Angel Reese declines Jill Biden’s invitation to the White House “We’ll go to the Obamas” (Via @IAMATHLETEpod ) pic.twitter.com/tJ8VZu04mO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 5, 2023

“We’ll go to the Obamas”

We won’t lie, this is beyond petty. And not the good kind. If the only reason that you are treating a person with such hate, is that they didn’t pick you to win, you need to grow up. Not everyone is going to choose you. You’ve already won the battle. Now just be a gracious winner.

That said, how does the Twitter community at large feel about this? Do they agree with us? Or is this all justified in their eyes?

How did Twitter react to Angel Reese’s comments?

Ok, this is out of pocket. She’s being extra now. — Kaleb Earls (@K_Earls32) April 5, 2023

Breaking: Reese agrees to go to the Obamas house. The Obamas did not accept the offer — Honest Draymond Fan (@DrayRimPressure) April 5, 2023