“Wemby Doesn’t Have the Quick Spring”: Skip Bayless Points Out Biggest ‘Victor Wembanyama Flaw’ With Zion Williamson and Chet Holmgren Comparisons

Victor Wembanyama is finally here for the world to witness. Three weeks after the San Antonio Spurs drafted him, Wemby made his debut for them in the Summer League tonight. It was a highly anticipated affair, with tickets going as high as $1037. The $96 average ticket price is the highest it has ever been for the Summer League. All that hype ended up resulting in a disappointment of sorts for fans. After the game ended, Skip Bayless hopped on Twitter to make comparisons with Zion Williamson and Chet Holmgren while pointing out Wemby’s biggest flaw.

For the last few months, all one can hear was Victor Wembanyama. The hype around the 19-year-old Frenchman is real, and why wouldn’t it be. He’s 7ft 5″ with shoes on and has a massive 7ft 9″ wingspan. On top of that, he can handle the ball, and can shoot it as well. However, his Summer League debut raised a few questions.

Skip Bayless points out biggest Victor Wembanyama ‘flaw’

Skip Bayless has to settle for other options since LeBron James is not on a televised basketball court this summer. Today his pick was Victor Wembanyama. During his game against the Hornets, Wemby scored 9 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, dished 3 assists, and blocked 5 shots while shooting 2-13 from the field and 1-6 from the deep.

Clearly, Wemby has to find his offensive flow in the US, which hopefully won’t take too long. However, Skip saw what he did and dished out his remark just after 27 minutes of Summer League action. He claimed Wemby won’t be as impactful offensively as Zion was or have the same defensive impact as Chet Holmgren – “Wemby Doesn’t Have the Quick Spring”

Not too long after, Skip put out another tweet complimenting Wemby as well, saying he’s well taught and he plays the right way. Skip did point out how Wemby doesn’t seem as dominating as people made him up to be.

For me, one game is too small a sample size to pass judgment. We should hold on for a bit and see how he fares in the game against the Blazers.

Brandon Miller and Wemby went at each other

Tonight’s summer league game didn’t feel like a game between the Hornets and the Spurs. It felt like #2 pick Brandon Miller was coming for #1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Miller, having played in the California Classic Summer Leauge, was a little more in tune with his team and it showed. On the other hand, this was Wemby’s first game, and that was easily visible.

There were moments between the two though. Wemby blocked Miller’s 3-point shot attempt easily.

At another point in the game, Miller dropped Wemby while handling the ball.

It’s going to be a fun battle between them during the season, and the game against Scoot Henderson should only make it more interesting.