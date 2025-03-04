Former Maverick Claims Kyrie Irving’s ACL Injury Can Be a Critical Opportunity for Phoenix Suns

Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) watch as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving’s season-ending ACL tear brought more devastation to the Dallas Mavericks, but it may have opened up an opportunity for another struggling team to sneak into the Play-In Tournament. Chandler Parsons explained how Irving’s injury could be a critical chance for the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

The Suns have had a plethora of their own issues this season, but Parsons stressed how the team is just 3.5 games back of the Mavs, who currently hold the final play-in spot. Phoenix has disappointed all season, but at least their stars are healthy. If they can come together in the season’s final weeks, the team may have a chance to sneak in the playoffs.

“If I’m the Suns I’m saying, ‘Our season’s been a disaster. If Kyrie Irving’s out for the rest of the season, maybe this is our last chance to pull this together.'” Parsons added on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

A prime opportunity has opened up for the Suns, who will likely be undergoing a massive roster overhaul in the offseason. If Phoenix can capitalize and make at least a little noise in the postseason, though, it could help change the franchise’s current trajectory.

. @ChandlerParsons: If I'm the Suns I'm saying, 'Our season's been a disaster. If Kyrie Irving's out for the rest of the season, maybe this is our last chance to pull this together.@MichelleDBeadle: That is so sad.@TeamLou23: I'm done hoping with this Phoenix team. pic.twitter.com/r8VFAtkuXh — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 4, 2025

Hoping for a deep playoff run may be too optimistic for this Suns team, however. Parsons stressed that Irving’s injury is simply a lifeline for the Suns to dig themselves out of what has been a disastrous campaign.

It doesn’t fix the franchise’s long-term issues that their front office will be forced to address this summer.

Phoenix Suns are headed for a reset, even with a playoff appearance

Even if the Suns are able to claw their way into a play-in spot, it will be incredibly difficult to salvage what has been an overall disappointing stretch for the franchise. Regardless of how the remainder of the season turns out, it seems likely that Kevin Durant will still seek a trade in the offseason, possibly setting the Suns up for a rebuild.

Devin Booker has been with the Suns his entire career and experienced plenty of losses before they became a playoff team, but even he is reportedly growing tired of losing in his prime. There have been rumors that the 4-time All-Star will look to be traded as well, although that appears unlikely with four years remaining on his deal.

Phoenix will also be stuck with Bradley Beal and his deteriorating value for the next two years, severely hampering the team’s ability to improve around what they already have. The franchise’s notable lack of draft picks doesn’t help their future outlook, either.

The Suns will have several questions that will need to be answered in the coming months. But for now, the team should do everything in their power to take the opportunity that Irving’s injury has given them and make a surge toward a playoff spot.