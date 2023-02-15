“LeBron James Needs To Regroup and Start Playing With His New Toys”: Skip Bayless Suggests a Minutes Restriction for Lakers Star

As long as there is a historic basketball franchise in Los Angeles, it shall carry the brightest lights of the media with it. LA and its Lakers were the focus of attention through good and bad and the tradition looks set to continue. Or at least, it certainly will until LeBron James suits up in purple and gold.

And after the season’s wait for King James’ ultimate coronation as the NBA’s greatest scorer culminated, the next story has written itself. A potential reduction to LeBron James’ minutes per game.

LeBron James has missed time recently after usurping Kareem on the NBA’s scoring chart. And while the Lakers have tinkered with their roster to make a Playoff push, the issue of LeBron’s health lingers.

James, after all, is playing his 20th season in the league. A great veteran of the game, LeBron averages 7th in the league in minutes per game. And a staunch critic of his proposed change in that regard.

Skip Bayless has almost made a living out of his hate for James. However, the Undisputed host seems to be in favor of a plan to reduce the load on the Laker wing.

Also Read: “LeBron James Ankle Injury Will Linger!”: Shannon Sharpe Assesses NBA’s Scoring King’s Recent Bout With Injury Ahead of All-Star Game

Bayless pointed out how LeBron James has to return and start “playing with his new toys” though.

While Skip recognized how it might have been a problem playing a 38-year-old over 36 minutes, he urges the need for his return too. Bayless stated how “new toys” had been put in place for James and the Lakers and how a playoff push is warranted.

The controversial TV host pointed out how LeBron was also probably involved in the decision to play heavy minutes despite his advancing age. James was desperate to chase Kareem down before All-Star weekend, Skip believes. This desperation is what fueled playing heavy minutes through pain, in Bayless’ observation.

LeBron knows his body way more than anyone else. It’s time for him to regroup and to start playing with his new toys, the new pieces they have. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/5W27TMa8aY — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 15, 2023

The Lakers had acquired D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley in various trades. A few weaknesses were solved at least on paper and a playoff push is the least of the expectations from Laker land.

Skip is as aware as any of how without LeBron no discernible success is possible. And while criticism is generally the tone, here Bayless seems to be urging for a solid playoff chase in what might just be the beginning of the last yards of a great career.

The Lakers have certainly made a decent start to life with their new roster too. A win against the defending champions without even getting in a practice session is quite the start.

The Lakers are still under .500 and are currently outside the Playoff picture.

The Western Conference giants struggled to find their feet and were left grasping thin air to start the season. They have recently clawed back a bit and hope the new additions help cover lost ground.

LeBron James has been playing at an MVP level, but co-star Anthony Davis has yet again struggled with injuries. The addition of D’Angelo Russell was definitely made with the intention of alleviating some of their burden.

The Lakers are still within catching range of the Playoff crowd. A Play-in spot might be a more realistic path toward the Playoffs. Will a minutes restriction for James, presumably, to save him for the Playoffs prove to be a good call?

Also Read: Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Lakers Potential Lineup As NBA’s Scoring King Struggles With Ankle Injury